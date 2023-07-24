Dinner Sorted: Five simple, satisfying pasta bakes

This may be an unfashionable thing to say, but I love carbs, and King of the carbs is pasta. The ultimate comfort food, pasta is almost endlessly versatile - not to mention being the food group that encompasses perhaps the best food in the whole world, the noodle.

I’ll happily eat pasta pretty much any way you want to serve it to me, but in winter, few things beat a pasta bake. Whether you prefer them full of meat, veg or cheese, pasta bakes win points for being super simple, very low fuss and low mess, high yield, easy to freeze and likely to please the whole family.

Master the basics of a pasta bake (and really, there’s very little to master) and you’ll find you can start to freestyle them based on whatever you happen to have at home; they also win points for being highly adaptable.

Long live the King!

If you like Dinner Sorted, use the link below to sign up for the Dinner Sorted newsletter, for bonus recipes and a handy shopping list delivered to your inbox every Saturday morning.

KIERAN SCOTT Baked pasta with pumpkin.

Baked pasta with pumpkin

Get the recipe here

Pumpkin forms the base of this crispy pasta recipe.

Nicola Galloway Lasagne pasta bake.

Lasagne pasta bake

Get the recipe here

All the scrummy deliciousness of traditional lasagne but without the full-on prep and fuss.

KIERAN SCOTT ​​​​​Baked pasta with pork and tomatoes.

Baked pasta with pork and tomatoes

Get the recipe here

A great dish for satisfying big appetites.

MANJA WACHSMUTH/Stuff Smoked chicken pasta bake.

Smoked chicken pasta bake

Get the recipe here

A super-tasty, hearty meal-in-a-dish that reheats well, and ticks all the boxes for a low-stress holiday meal everyone will love.

WILLIAM MEPPEM Comfort food, Sopranos style: Three cheese baked ziti pasta.

Three-cheese ziti pasta bake

Get the recipe here

Try baked ziti, the cheesy, layered Italian-American spin on pasta al forno. It's a recipe to satisfy your inner wise guy.