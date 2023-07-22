Weekend Baking sorted: What to do with a glut of citrus

While fresh produce at the supermarket is not cheap right now, it’s the time of year when you might have a friend or neighbour with a glut of citrus they don’t know what to do with. Ingratiate yourself with that person and try one, or all three, of this weekend’s tangy and delicious bakes.

Grapefruit tart

AARON MCLEAN Grapefruit tart

Get the recipe here

You can make this tart with any citrus, delicate juices (not lemon) will need to be simmered to intensify the flavour.

The Holsts' lemon shortcake

LINDSAY KEATS A little shortcake goes a long way.

Get the recipe here

Serve this lemon shortcake warm from the oven, or cut into fingers or squares.

Chocolate orange bread & butter pudding

Nicola Galloway Chocolate Orange Bread and Butter Pudding and French Toast.

Get the recipe here

The addition of orange and chocolate delivers extra flavour and decadence to this dessert.