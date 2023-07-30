Cloudy Kitchen's brownie rice bubble slice recipe

When I lived in the US, I blew my friend’s minds by making them the New Zealand version of rice bubble slice - theirs is made with marshmallows, but they loved our honey-based version. Here I've popped it on top of a thin layer of brownie.

Prep time: 30 minutes plus chilling time

Bake time: 20 minutes

Makes: 16 pieces

Brownie Layer

135g dark chocolate (I used 72%), coarsely chopped

120g butter, cold from the fridge is fine

10g dutch process cocoa or regular unsweetened cocoa, sifted

2 size 8 eggs (about 100g not including shells)

135g caster sugar (regular white sugar works fine but will not give the super glossy brownie top)

65g brown sugar

¼ tsp vanilla extract or vanilla bean paste

65g plain flour, sifted

Rice Bubble Slice Layer

150g rice bubbles

180g sugar

180g butter, cold from the fridge is fine

60g honey

½ tsp vanilla bean paste, optional

BROWNIE LAYER

Preheat the oven to 180°c bake. Grease and line a 23cm square pan with parchment paper, making sure the parchment extends over the sides of the pan to form a ‘sling’. Clip down with binder clips if desired.

In a heatproof bowl over a pan of simmering water (make sure the bowl does not touch the water), combine the dark chocolate and butter. Heat, stirring frequently, until the chocolate and butter are melted and the mixture is smooth. Alternatively you can do this step in the microwave - microwave for 30 second increments, stirring well after each until the mixture is smooth and combined.

Sift the cocoa powder over top of the chocolate and butter mixture and stir until well combined.

In a large bowl, combine the eggs, sugar, and brown sugar. Mix on medium to high speed with an electric handheld mixer for 2-3 minutes until the mixture has lightened and increased in volume. This step can also be done in a stand mixer using the whisk attachment.

Add the chocolate mixture and mix to combine. Add the salt and vanilla and mix until incorporated.

Add the flour and incorporate by hand until the mixture is smooth and does not have any lumps.

Transfer the batter to the prepared pan, and tap the pan on the counter a few times to ensure there are no air bubbles. Leave to sit for a minute or two then bang again to ensure there are no bubbles.