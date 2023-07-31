Dinner Sorted: Five humble - and tasty - pies

Brad Dalton of Ginger Dynamite at Riwaka, which struck gold in the national pie awards with its Puy lentil and potato curry creation.

Whether you like them fully encased in pastry, latticed over the top, buried under a pile of mash or finished with a crumb topping, pies are up there with the most comforting of one-dish meals there are - and with the thermometer plunging, they’re all I want to eat.

There’s a pie in this week’s recipes for everyone, from rustic and sprawling to chic and dainty, and whether you like your pie filled with meat, fish or veg. Personally, I’ll take one of each.

Add a salad or some vegetables on the side if you like, but it’s window dressing. The beauty of a pie is that it’s a complete meal by itself.

Nicola Galloway/Stuff Nicola Galloway mid-winter pie is a combination between a Shepherd’s Pie and the South African dish Bobotie.

Mid-winter pie

This winter pie is a combination between a Shepherd’s Pie and the South African dish Bobotie - a spiced meat dish topped with an egg custard.

AARON MCLEAN A play on a Greek classic, this pie is a real winter warmer.

Chicken & leek prassopitta

It's super straightforward, and you'll be able to boast you made the pastry yourself.

Dana Johnston Stuff Life and Style. Supplied image for Picnic Pie. Extracted from A High Country Life: Tales and recipes from a New Zealand sheep station by Philippa Cameron. Photography by Dana Johnston and Lottie Hedley. RRP$45.00. Published by Allen & Unwin NZ.

Philippa Cameron's picnic pie

This pie is similar to a bacon and egg pie, but it’s a great way to use up any sausages or sausage meat you have in your freezer.

OLIVIA GALLETLY/Supplied These pies are a wonderful vegetarian comfort food.

Vegetable chilli pies

These pies are a wonderful vegetarian comfort food. The smoky and spicy filling is packed with vegetables, beans and lentils.

AARON MCLEAN A golden brown pie with a fresh duet of salmon and leeks.

Salmon & leek pie

A golden brown pie with a fresh duet of salmon and leeks.