Dinner Sorted: Five humble - and tasty - pies
Whether you like them fully encased in pastry, latticed over the top, buried under a pile of mash or finished with a crumb topping, pies are up there with the most comforting of one-dish meals there are - and with the thermometer plunging, they’re all I want to eat.
There’s a pie in this week’s recipes for everyone, from rustic and sprawling to chic and dainty, and whether you like your pie filled with meat, fish or veg. Personally, I’ll take one of each.
Add a salad or some vegetables on the side if you like, but it’s window dressing. The beauty of a pie is that it’s a complete meal by itself.
Mid-winter pie
This winter pie is a combination between a Shepherd’s Pie and the South African dish Bobotie - a spiced meat dish topped with an egg custard.
Chicken & leek prassopitta
It's super straightforward, and you'll be able to boast you made the pastry yourself.
Philippa Cameron's picnic pie
This pie is similar to a bacon and egg pie, but it’s a great way to use up any sausages or sausage meat you have in your freezer.
Vegetable chilli pies
These pies are a wonderful vegetarian comfort food. The smoky and spicy filling is packed with vegetables, beans and lentils.
Salmon & leek pie
A golden brown pie with a fresh duet of salmon and leeks.