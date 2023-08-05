Weekend Baking sorted: Three bakes you should master

It's probably Christchurch's highest date scone, and according to the owners of the Sign of the Kiwi cafe, it's worth the hike.

I love trying out new baking recipes and do so often, but I don’t know where I’d be without the staples that I always have ingredients for and can whip up at a moment’s notice.

This weekend’s recipes are three you should master. Have them up your sleeve, and you’ll never be caught out by a surprise need for afternoon tea or dessert - or the Sunday night “what will I put in tomorrow’s lunch boxes” dread.

If you enjoy Weekend Baking, click below to sign up for the Dinner Sorted newsletter, bringing our Dinner Sorted and Weekend Baking recipe collections direct to your inbox every Saturday morning, along with a handy shopping list.

The essential scone

Sam Mannering Scones and strawberry jam.

Get the recipe here

Everyone needs a good scone recipe. This is a great one.

The foolproof pavlova

123RF pavlova

Get the recipe here

Create the ultimate pavlova with this perfect-every-time recipe.

Nana's Anzac biscuits

Nicola Galloway/Supplied Nicola Galloway's Anzac biscuits.

Get the recipe here

Anzac biscuits hold a special place in Nicola Galloway's heart. They were one of the last foods her Nana Ngaire requested in the weeks before she passed away last year.