Dinner Sorted: Five Mediterranean-inspired meals (because you're not lying on the beach)

Usually, at this time of year I’d be dreaming of lying on a beach in the Greek islands or the south of Italy, but my finances and annual leave provisions wouldn’t allow me to do so.

This year, I have to say I’m not so sure - it is really hot over there. Luckily, however, I can find a happy median - in my kitchen.

This week, Dinner Sorted brings you the flavours of the Mediterranean. Not only are the dishes themselves reminiscent of warmer climes, but the spices they incorporate, like cumin, paprika and chilli, are themselves warming. They go beautifully with all kinds of meats and fish as well as in vegetable-led dishes, as these delicious recipes show.

TAM WEST Turkish lamb köfte and cauliflower “couscous”.

Turkish lamb köfte and cauliflower “couscous”

A Turkish spice mix of cinnamon, cumin and paprika is excellent with lamb, especially if barbecued for that subtle smoky flavour.

Sam Mannering Roasted cauliflower steaks with harissa, walnut and parsley.

Roasted cauliflower steaks with harissa, walnut and parsley

Resist the urge to relegate this to the side. Make it the main event.

KIERAN SCOTT Poached chicken, Israeli couscous, fennel and grape salad.

Poached chicken, Israeli couscous, fennel & grape salad

Everyone loves crunchy fennel, sweet grapes and creamy chicken, and they combine beautifully.

SAM MANNERING Fish with raisins, pine nuts and polenta.

Fish with raisins, pine nuts and polenta

Combining dried fruit and fish may sound old fashioned, and it is: but in a good way. Take you dish to the next level with this Italian favourite.

Nicola Galloway Shakshuka eggs with chickpeas and silverbeet.

Shakshuka eggs with chickpeas and silverbeet

Traditionally more of a brunch meal, this is also perfect Friday night dinner fare.