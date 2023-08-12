Weekend Baking sorted: Mediterranean-inspired desserts

Can't get to Europe? Try this Kiwi destination instead (video published January 2021).

This weekend, take a slice of the sunny Mediterranean with a nutty cake, crispy and creamy cannoli, and homemade bagels - I promise they are much easier than you think.

Greek walnut cake

MARINA OLIPHANT Greek walnut cake.

This cake is inspired by Greece's karidopita, or walnut cake, with a splash of brandy and a hint of lemon.

Perfect lemon cannoli

Ross Giblin/Stuff Nonna's Cannoli make an unforgettable dessert.

An Italian grandmother knows about making good cannoli, writes Ruth Pretty .

Quick and easy bagels for lunch

Unsplash Spoil yourself with traditional toppings of cream cheese and smoked salmon.

Make your own chewy bagels for about a 10th of the price of bought ones in a surprisingly short time.