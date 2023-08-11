Recipe: Greek walnut cake with honey yoghurt

This cake is inspired by Greece's karidopita, or walnut cake, with the addition of brandy, coffee and lemon zest. Served without the traditional sticky syrup, it's light, fresh and nutty.

Ingredients

200g butter, diced

200g castor sugar

4 eggs

1 tbsp instant coffee granules

1 tbsp grated lemon zest

100g Greek-style natural yoghurt

2 tbsp honey

Fresh walnuts, cracked, for serving

150g walnuts

25g soft brown sugar

200g self-raising flour

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp mixed spice

2 tsp cinnamon

100ml milk

1 tbsp brandy

Method

1. Heat oven to 180C. Mix 50g walnuts with brown sugar for topping. Whiz remaining walnuts until crushed to a powder.

2. Sift flour, baking powder and spices into a large bowl.

3. Mix milk and brandy.

4. Using an electric beater, beat butter and sugar until pale and creamy, about five minutes. Add eggs one at a time, beating well. Using a large metal spoon, fold in flour mixture alternately with the milk mixture. Stir in crushed walnuts, coffee and lemon zest.

5. Spoon into a lightly buttered deep-sided 20-centimetre square or round pan and strew walnut and brown sugar mix over the top.

6. Bake for 45 minutes or until an inserted skewer comes out clean. Serve with a dollop of yoghurt, a drizzle of honey and a freshly cracked walnut half.