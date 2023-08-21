Dinner Sorted: Five ways to get everyone to eat their winter greens

Harvest these five herbs to ease seasonal illnesses and add flavour to warming winter recipes.

Perhaps because winter is a real meat-and-three-veg kind of a season, the greens that grow abundantly during winter months are often used as a side dish, and let’s face it - a big pile of silverbeet isn’t appetising to everyone.

But there are lots of ways of integrating these super healthy and currently relatively inexpensive greens into standalone dishes that makes the most of their flavour but makes them more fun to eat, particularly for the skeptics, or outright averse, among them.

A kid who might never touch sauteed cabbage may not even notice it in this larb (just adjust the chilli according to palate). Sticking anything - including broccoli - on a pizza makes it immediately 100% more appealing, and if you have a Brussels sprout denier in your house, or are one yourself, please make the penne dish immediately and discover the pleasure of a lightly cooked, just-tender sprout, nothing like the boiled version that give them a bad name.

Aaron McLean/Supplied A hot dish perfectly complemented by the firm texture of Thai sticky rice.

Chicken & cabbage larb with sticky rice

Get the recipe here

This hot dish is perfectly complemented by the firm texture of Thai sticky rice.

Kieran Scott/Supplied This soup is rich and hearty enough to be a meal on its own.

Chickpea & leek soup

Get the recipe here

Rich and hearty enough for a main course.

Sam Mannering/Supplied The secret to a good risotto? The best stock you can find.

Silverbeet risotto with stracciatella

Get the recipe here

The secret is in the stock.

Aaron McLean/Supplied This quick pasta dish is perfect for a midweek dinner.

Penne with Brussels sprouts, leeks & bacon

Get the recipe here

This quick dish is perfect for a midweek dinner.

Aaron McLean/Supplied The spicy sausage and brocolli pizza.

Spicy sausage & broccoli pizzas

Get the recipe here

You’ll have to start the dough the night before, but it’s very simple.