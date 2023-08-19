Weekend Baking sorted: Super fluffy vegan rolls and a spicy take on baklava

Shanice Sula shows us how to make pani popo buns with a cinnamon twist.

Cinnamon is one of my favourite flavours, and as warm spice it’s at its best in the cold months. These vegan rolls, fruity cake and unusual baklava are all great ways to try it this weekend.

If you enjoy Weekend Baking, click below to sign up for the Dinner Sorted newsletter, bringing our Dinner Sorted and Weekend Baking recipe collections direct to your inbox every Saturday morning, along with a handy shopping list.

Vegan cinnamon rolls

Erin Clarkson/Supplied Vegan cinnamon rolls.

Get the recipe here

They have a super fluffy dough and are filled with a candied nut mixture. I use pecans, but walnuts would work great too.

Banana blueberry cinnamon cake with honey almond butter icing

James Lowe Almond butter, bananas, blueberries and cinnamon are the building blocks for this kid-friendly cake.

Get the recipe here

There's something so comforting about the flavours in this cake and it's perfect for kids and adults alike.

Sticky pear & cinnamon baklava slice

Nicola Galloway/Supplied For this rich, sweet treat, I use a combination of half nuts and half seeds to reduce the cost.

Get the recipe here

Be bold when brushing the filo sheets with butter so to create layers of crispy pastry.