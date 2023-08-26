Weekend Baking sorted: Brown sugar takes this carrot cake to the next level

We use a variety of sugars in sweet bakes, and all do different things, but in my view, brown sugar is queen among them. Not only does it bring the dense, soft texture and caramel texture I tend to prefer, the molasses in brown sugar also helps keep baking moist. Taste it in action this weekend with these cookie, slice and carrot cake recipes.

Cloudy Kitchen's chewy chocolate cookies

Erin Clarkson The only chewy chocolate cookie recipe you’ll need.

Everything you want in a chocolate cookie - no chill time, a little bit chewy and a little bit crunchy.

Date & apple bake

Manja Wachsmuth/ NZ House and Garden For food life style recipe. Date and apple bake. Credit: Manja Wachsmuth/ NZ House and Garden

Dates add natural sweetness to this rustic bake.

The best-ever carrot cake

Emma Boyd/Stuff Carrot cake recipe. Photo supplied for Sam Mannering feature, Sunday magazine, Oct 2015

Forget modesty - you'll be boasting to everyone about the cake you'll whip up with this recipe.