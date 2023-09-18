Dinner Sorted: Five meals so delicious you won't know they're vegan

Stuff reporter Josephine Franks tries a new take on a Kiwi classic. (Video first published on 14 November 2019)

There are many reasons more and more Kiwis are flirting with a plant-based diet, even if not committing to it exclusively. They might be trying to do their part to combat climate change, or be motivated by health concerns. Perhaps they’ve been advised to reduce their animal product consumption for health reasons, or been forced into doing so by high prices.

When you think about it like this, it’s no surprise that “more vegan recipes” is one of the most common reader requests I receive. I always try to incorporate at least a couple of meat-free meals into the Dinner Sorted plan - but here’s a whole week of them (note that one or two require you to choose a vegan option, eg vegetable rather than chicken stock, but this is noted in the recipe).

If for whatever reason you particularly want to add meat to these recipes, feel free: chorizo is a classic minestrone addition, you could make some kofte to go on the mezze plate, or halve the salad quantities and serve alongside a piece of grilled meat.

But plant-based eating has come a long way since the nut loaf. These recipes are all so delicious, I reckon you’ll love them whether or not you usually eat animal products.

Emma Boyd Nadia Lim's spring minestrone soup.

Nadia Lim's spring minestrone soup

Get the recipe here

This version of the classic Italian minestrone will fill you up but won’t weigh you down.

Sam Mannering Shiitake mushroom, carrot and soy momo: Practice makes perfect when it comes to crimping them.

Shiitake mushroom, carrot and soy momo

Get the recipe here

Try this delicious vegetarian version of momo, aka Himalayan dumplings.

Aaron McLean Aloo mutter.

Aloo mutter (potato & pea curry)

Get the recipe here

This northern Indian dish is quick and easy to prepare.

MY FOOD BAG Greek falafel mezze plates.

Greek falafel mezze plates with hummus, bulgur pilaf and olives

Get the recipe here

A Iight Mediterranean dinner for four that takes 30 minutes.

Nicola Galloway/Supplied A delightfully crunchy salad.

Almost spring salad with orange dressing recipe

Get the recipe here

Give raw yams and Brussels sprouts a go in this delightfully crunchy salad.