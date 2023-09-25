Dinner Sorted: Five spring pasta dishes

15:00, Sep 25 2023
Abigail Dougherty/Stuff
Pasta, says Bossi executive chef Shaun Dowling, has to come from the heart, as he gives Craig Hoyle a hands-on demonstration of his new Italian menu.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: I love pasta. I love it in the cooler months, when it’s a great vehicle for rich, hearty sauces, but I also love it in the warmer months. Pasta doesn’t have to be heavy, and in fact it marries well with spring’s fresh herbs and new-season veggies.

Personally I don’t find the idea of a week’s worth of pasta that shocking (I could probably sit down to a plate of spaghetti and basic tomato sauce for a week and not be mad about it), but if the thought of that many noodles alarms you, have a look at this week’s recipes before you judge. You’ll see they cover a range of pastas from cannelloni tubes to cute little orechiette by way of ravioli dough you make yourself (it’s simple as) as well as a range of sauces and flavours. Isn’t pasta great!

Pasta primavera

Pasta primavera.
LINDSAY KEATS
Pasta primavera.

Get the recipe here

It literally means “spring pasta”, so this light, veg-filled meal must have a place here.

Aromatic lamb-stuffed pasta with apricots & spinach

Aromatic lamb-stuffed pasta with apricots and spinach.
KIERAN SCOTT
Aromatic lamb-stuffed pasta with apricots and spinach.

Get the recipe here

Spring lamb with dried fruit, yogurt and warm spices makes for a tasty Middle East-inspired dish.

Ricotta & spring herb ravioli

Ricotta & spring herb ravioli.
Nicola Galloway
Ricotta & spring herb ravioli.

Get the recipe here

This simple pasta dough doesn’t require a machine.

Spaghetti with green beans & tuna

Spaghetti with green beans & tuna.
AARON MCLEAN
Spaghetti with green beans & tuna.

Get the recipe here

Possibly the easiest meal you’ll ever cook, ready in 20 minutes.

Broad bean, pancetta & spring pesto orechiette

Broad bean, pancetta & spring pesto orechiette.
NADIA: A SEASONAL JOURNAL
Broad bean, pancetta & spring pesto orechiette.

Get the recipe here

Young, fresh broad beans are delicious here, but you can use frozen too.