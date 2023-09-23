Weekend Baking sorted: White chocolate - not 'real', but real tasty

For Lucy Bennetto, manufacturing chocolate is more than just a job, it's a passion. And the Christchurch business has become BCorp certified, which means they're a sustainable company.

Experts don’t consider white chocolate “real” chocolate, because it doesn’t contain any cocoa solids (the solids are separated from the butter in the manufacturing process; it’s the butter without solids that makes white chocolate white).

I usually find white chocolate too sweet to eat by itself, but that sweetness does make it a lovely baking ingredient. I’d eat these white chocolate chunk cookies with or without the filling, the cheesecakes would make a beautiful dessert for casual dinner with friends, and blondies are one of my favourite treats of all time. Try these and find out why.

White chocolate chunk cookies with dark chocolate cream

MANJA WACHSMUTH/NZ HOUSE & GARDEN White chocolate chunk cookies with dark chocolate cream.

For less decadent cookies, leave out the dark chocolate filling; they’re still delicious!

Brown butter & caramelised white chocolate blondies

EMMA HOLLEY Brown butter and caramelised white chocolate blondies.

Nutty, aromatic brown butter against caramelised white chocolate is especially good.

White chocolate & boysenberry mini cheesecakes

MANJA WACHSMUTH White chocolate boysenberry mini cheesecakes.

A decadent bite-sized dessert you can make the day before.