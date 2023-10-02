Dinner Sorted: Five different, and delicious, ways with rice

Did you know there are more than 20 kinds of rice? Don't worry if not, you can learn that and much more at The Curry Club in Christchurch.

Rice has a bit of a reputation for being bland and boring, one that’s thoroughly undeserved. Of course a bowl of plain rice cooked in water isn’t exactly inspiring, but it’s a grain that has been adopted, in some form or another, by just about every culture in the world, and us clever humans have found plenty of different ways to make it delicious.

This week’s recipes cover just a few of those methods. Start out by following the recipes as written, but once you’ve got the different styles of rice down you’ll find they can go with all sorts of different accompaniments. From an Italian-style risotto (it’s not as hard as you think!) to a South Asian biryani, by way of a Korean bibimbap (one of the most adaptable base recipes there is), with these in your toolkit you’ll never find rice boring again.

My Food Bag Tarragon chicken risotto.

Tarragon chicken risotto

Tarragon adds some herby interest to chicken risotto.

Todd Eyre/House & Garden Bibimbap bowls.

Bibimbap bowls

Piled high with toppings and laced with the irresistible spicy flavour of a gochujang dressing.

KIERAN SCOTT Prawns with chilli salt & rice on nasi goreng-style rice.

Prawns with chilli salt & rice on nasi goreng-style rice

Cook the rice the night before for an easy and impressive meal.

KIERAN SCOTT Ragout of rice, vegetables & feta with egg & lemon sauce.

Ragout of rice, vegetables & feta with egg & lemon sauce

A great dish that can be served alone or with fish, seafood or chicken.

AARON MCLEAN Lamb biryani.

Lamb biryani

A hint of coconut lends a unique twist to this curried lamb and lightly spiced rice dish.