Dinner Sorted: Five different, and delicious, ways with rice
Rice has a bit of a reputation for being bland and boring, one that’s thoroughly undeserved. Of course a bowl of plain rice cooked in water isn’t exactly inspiring, but it’s a grain that has been adopted, in some form or another, by just about every culture in the world, and us clever humans have found plenty of different ways to make it delicious.
This week’s recipes cover just a few of those methods. Start out by following the recipes as written, but once you’ve got the different styles of rice down you’ll find they can go with all sorts of different accompaniments. From an Italian-style risotto (it’s not as hard as you think!) to a South Asian biryani, by way of a Korean bibimbap (one of the most adaptable base recipes there is), with these in your toolkit you’ll never find rice boring again.
If you like Dinner Sorted, use the link below to sign up for the Dinner Sorted newsletter, for bonus recipes and a handy shopping list delivered to your inbox every Saturday morning.
Tarragon chicken risotto
Get the recipe here
Tarragon adds some herby interest to chicken risotto.
Bibimbap bowls
Get the recipe here
Piled high with toppings and laced with the irresistible spicy flavour of a gochujang dressing.
Prawns with chilli salt & rice on nasi goreng-style rice
Get the recipe here
Cook the rice the night before for an easy and impressive meal.
Ragout of rice, vegetables & feta with egg & lemon sauce
Get the recipe here
A great dish that can be served alone or with fish, seafood or chicken.
Lamb biryani
Get the recipe here
A hint of coconut lends a unique twist to this curried lamb and lightly spiced rice dish.