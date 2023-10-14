Weekend Baking sorted: Three ways with marshmallow

Watch Jordan decorate her spiced Christmas cake with candied orange, cranberries and pistachios. (First published in 2016)

I’m not a big fan of eating marshmallows by themselves: I find them too cloyingly sweet. But as a component of a baked good, marshmallows - either homemade or store bought - can bring a lovely indulgent sweetness and texture. Read on for two tasty slices and a luxurious cake that make the most of marshmallow.

Chocolate mint marshmallow slice

MANJA WACHSMUTH Chocolate marshmallow slice.

This unbaked slice has a biscuit base and a seductively soft, minty topping.

Raspberry marshmallow slice

Supplied Raspberry marshmallow slice.

A crunchy base with a jelly centre and marshmallow topping – yum!

Pink marshmallow cake

Kevin Stent/Stuff Pink marshmallow cake.

This layered treat is a pretty cake sandwiched with pink marshmallow and iced with pink icing.