Weekend Baking sorted: Three ways with marshmallow
I’m not a big fan of eating marshmallows by themselves: I find them too cloyingly sweet. But as a component of a baked good, marshmallows - either homemade or store bought - can bring a lovely indulgent sweetness and texture. Read on for two tasty slices and a luxurious cake that make the most of marshmallow.
Chocolate mint marshmallow slice
Get the recipe here
This unbaked slice has a biscuit base and a seductively soft, minty topping.
Raspberry marshmallow slice
Get the recipe here
A crunchy base with a jelly centre and marshmallow topping – yum!
Pink marshmallow cake
Get the recipe here
This layered treat is a pretty cake sandwiched with pink marshmallow and iced with pink icing.