Weekend Baking sorted: Three classic afternoon tea cakes

There’s a real sweet spot for the perfect 4pm cake, somewhere between the layered, butter-creamed ostentatiousness of a birthday cake and the un-iced semi-healthfulness of a lunch box snack. An afternoon catch-up with friends demands something fancy enough for entertaining but not so rich it will spoil your dinner, and which will match with either a cuppa or a glass of something stronger, as you prefer. Any of these three classic cakes should fit the bill nicely.

Lemon poppy seed loaf cake

Erin Clarkson Lemon poppy seed loaf cake

Get the recipe here

Sour cream is the secret to this deliciously tender loaf with a super punchy lemon glaze.

Chocolate & coffee bundt cake

Todd Eyre/NZ House & Garden Chocolate & coffee bundt cake.

Get the recipe here

A match made in cake heaven.

Hummingbird cake

JASON CREAGHAN The Village Cafe's hummingbird cake.

Get the recipe here

This classic spiced fruit cake is simply irresistible.