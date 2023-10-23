Dinner Sorted: Five Mexican-inspired meals
We eat and enjoy a wide variety of foods in our house, with influences from all over the world, but if there’s one cuisine that consistently hits the “family favourite” button, it’s Mexican. This style of food ticks so many boxes: easy to prepare, very adaptable, a good way of getting fresh vegetables into the kids, frequently hand-held (see last week’s Dinner Sorted), and full of big, uncomplicated flavours. Adjust the levels of chilli to your liking.
Mexican food is, of course, a very broad category and I doubt that a Mexican person would see any of this week’s recipes as absolutely authentic, but they are very much inspired by that country’s food and food culture, and demonstrate that there is more to it than just tacos and nachos (though both feature here). The thing that really ties these meals together is that they’re all fun - to make, and to eat.
If you like Dinner Sorted, use the link below to sign up for the Dinner Sorted newsletter, for bonus recipes delivered to your inbox every Saturday morning.
Chilli lime black bean tacos
Get the recipe here
The secret to these chilli lime black bean tacos: 20 minutes and a few pantry staples.
Mexican white chilli chicken with refried beans and slaw
Get the recipe here
A light and simple south-of-the-border stew.
Epic cheesy beef quesadillas
Get the recipe here
This is the ultimate comfort food, regardless of the time of year.
Chilli bean and guacamole nacho bowls
Get the recipe here
Avocado and lime are welcome additions to this dinner table regular.
Tuna & olive empanadas
Get the recipe here
South-American style pies are perfect handheld eating, whether it's on the run or at home.