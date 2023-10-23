Dinner Sorted: Five Mexican-inspired meals

Ant and Robbie started Taco Medic after a surfing trip to Mexico inspired them.

We eat and enjoy a wide variety of foods in our house, with influences from all over the world, but if there’s one cuisine that consistently hits the “family favourite” button, it’s Mexican. This style of food ticks so many boxes: easy to prepare, very adaptable, a good way of getting fresh vegetables into the kids, frequently hand-held (see last week’s Dinner Sorted), and full of big, uncomplicated flavours. Adjust the levels of chilli to your liking.

Mexican food is, of course, a very broad category and I doubt that a Mexican person would see any of this week’s recipes as absolutely authentic, but they are very much inspired by that country’s food and food culture, and demonstrate that there is more to it than just tacos and nachos (though both feature here). The thing that really ties these meals together is that they’re all fun - to make, and to eat.

Chilli lime black bean tacos

JUSTIN TSUCALAS/Washington Post Chilli lime black bean tacos.

The secret to these chilli lime black bean tacos: 20 minutes and a few pantry staples.

Mexican white chilli chicken with refried beans and slaw

KIERAN SCOTT Mexican white chilli chicken with refried beans and slaw.

A light and simple south-of-the-border stew.

Epic cheesy beef quesadillas

My Food Bag Epic cheesy beef quesadillas.

This is the ultimate comfort food, regardless of the time of year.

Chilli bean and guacamole nacho bowls

Nicola Galloway Chilli bean and guacamole nacho bowls.

Avocado and lime are welcome additions to this dinner table regular.

Tuna & olive empanadas

AARON MCLEAN Tuna and olive empanadas.

South-American style pies are perfect handheld eating, whether it's on the run or at home.