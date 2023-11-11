Weekend Baking sorted: Baking for the school fair
It’s getting to the time of year when you start to be called upon to contribute baked goods to things like school fairs or end-of-year fundraisers. For these, you need something that can be easily made into individual portions, looks and tastes good enough to persuade people to shell out their cash for it, and is also easy enough not to cause you undue stress. This weekend’s recipes should fit the bill.
Florentine cookies
Get the recipe here
So moreish, you'll be tempted to eat them all – but they’ll also be best-sellers, and make a great gift.
Mini gluten-free carrot cakes
Get the recipe here
The GF crowd will flock to these simple treats.
Oaty coconut and lemon slice
Get the recipe here
Very easy, very pretty, and you probably have the ingredients already.