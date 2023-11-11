Weekend Baking sorted: Baking for the school fair

Watch Jordan Rondel package up her florentines for Christmas gifts. (video first published in 2016)

It’s getting to the time of year when you start to be called upon to contribute baked goods to things like school fairs or end-of-year fundraisers. For these, you need something that can be easily made into individual portions, looks and tastes good enough to persuade people to shell out their cash for it, and is also easy enough not to cause you undue stress. This weekend’s recipes should fit the bill.

Florentine cookies

Get the recipe here

So moreish, you'll be tempted to eat them all – but they’ll also be best-sellers, and make a great gift.

Mini gluten-free carrot cakes

Hive Gluten-free mini carrot cake from Hive.

Get the recipe here

The GF crowd will flock to these simple treats.

Oaty coconut and lemon slice

Tamara West Oaty coconut and lemon slice.

Get the recipe here

Very easy, very pretty, and you probably have the ingredients already.