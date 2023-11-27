Dinner Sorted: Five meals to celebrate the start of barbecue season

New Zealanders' love of of barbecuing was reflected in the creation of the TV reality competition Cooks On Fire earlier this year.

With warmer temperatures kicking in around the motu I’m sure I’m not the only one taking the cover off my barbecue and giving the outdoor furniture a wash.

Cooking - and eating - outside is one of the great joys of summer, but as well all know from experience in Aotearoa you can’t rely on being able to do it every night. So this week’s recipes can all be cooked on the barbecue… or not, as weather and necessity may have it. Packed with fresh, seasonal veg and bright flavours, and super simple to prepare, they’ll make you feel like it’s summer outside, even if you have to cook them inside.

Peri peri butterflied chicken with asparagus and pasta salad

Supplied Peri peri butterflied chicken with asparagus and pasta salad

This zingy meal feeds a crowd - or makes great leftovers.

Vege burgers with chickpea and spinach patties

Manja Wachsmuth/Stuff Vege burgers with chickpea and spinach patties.

With the aid of a food processor, the prep time on these vegetarian patties is practically nill.

Grilled fish tacos

AARON MCLEAN Grilled fish tacos.

This marinade is delicious for any fish, prawn or calamari for the barbecue.

Grilled asparagus and buckwheat salad with rocket dressing

Julie le Clerc Grilled asparagus and buckwheat salad with rocket dressing.

A substantial salad is the perfect one-dish summer meal.

Sticky lemongrass beef skewers with peanut slaw

Steve Brown/Supplied Sticky lemongrass beef skewers with Chinese cabbage & peanut slaw.

Flavour-filled beef pairs perfectly with a crunchy, nutty coleslaw.