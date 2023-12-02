Weekend Baking sorted: Three edible gifts

Watch Jordan Rondel package up her florentines for Christmas gifts. (video first published in 2016)

For many of us, the most wonderful time of the year is also the most chaotic. One of the things keeping us busy is the start of gifting season. If you have a present for a teacher, sports coach or office Secret Santa due soon, consider an edible gift like this weekend’s recipes. They’re a cheaper option than store bought, not to mention impressive to receive.

Christmas cake truffles

Store-bought cake makes these beautiful treats a cinch.

Chocolate berry bark

Put just about anything you like in this chic gift.

Spiced mixed nuts

Who says edible gifts have to be sweet?