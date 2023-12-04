Dinner Sorted: Five 30-minute meals, fresh and from scratch

Toha Kai currently sends out 80 to 100 boxes a week of fruit, vegetables and supplementary goods that are more affordable than supermarkets.

I’m sure I don’t need to convince you of the beauty of a meal that you can get on the table within half an hour of starting your prep. There’s certainly something to be said for slow cooking and taking your time but on a week night - and particularly at the most chaotic time of the year - it is often preferable, even necessary, to have something you can make quickly.

The thing to be wary of with fast food is that it can be expensive and overly processed. Tinned pasta sauces, pre-mixed curry pastes and packet marinades are all convenient, but you pay extra for that convenience, and at least in some cases you’re also paying for some extras, like sugar and preservatives, that you wouldn’t choose yourself.

This week’s recipes are all fast, while still being cooked fresh and from scratch, full of in-season produce. Of course, they’re really tasty, too.

Chicken korma

My Food Bag Chicken korma.

A quick take on the classic mild curry.

Turkish zucchini fritters with garlic yoghurt

William Meppem Turkish zucchini fritters.

Add a chilli kick to these veggie fritters if you like.

Cheesy meatballs with thyme potato mash

Supplied Cheesy meatballs.

You can cook all the components for this fun meal at once.

Cherry tomato, zucchini and feta pasta

Nicola Galloway/Stuff Tomato, zucchini and feta pasta.

Even better than the viral TikTok recipe that inspired it.

Honey-soy-ginger steamed fish

My Food Bag Honey-soy-ginger steamed fish and vegetable parcels with rice.

Cooking in paper creates beautiful flavours and low mess.