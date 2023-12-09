Weekend Baking sorted: Three Christmassy bakes to get you in the festive spirit
A big element of getting into the Christmas spirit is, I feel, through food. This weekend, perhaps your last before the mayhem really begins, whip up some tasty festive bakes perfectly suited to trimming the tree, wrapping presents, or settling in to watch a Christmas movie.
Spiced chocolate Christmas biscuits
Get the recipe here
Big on flavour, low on sugar.
Chocolate, cherry & walnut fudge
Get the recipe here
Equally festive cranberries also work.
Christmas tan slice
Get the recipe here
The classic slice gets a Christmassy twist.