Weekend Baking sorted: Three Christmassy bakes to get you in the festive spirit

British home cook Mary Berry prepares the ultimate Christmas feast with all the trimmings in Mary Berry's Ultimate Christmas.

A big element of getting into the Christmas spirit is, I feel, through food. This weekend, perhaps your last before the mayhem really begins, whip up some tasty festive bakes perfectly suited to trimming the tree, wrapping presents, or settling in to watch a Christmas movie.

Spiced chocolate Christmas biscuits

Emma Boyd Spiced chocolate Christmas biscuits.

Get the recipe here

Big on flavour, low on sugar.

Chocolate, cherry & walnut fudge

Nicola Galloway Chocolate, cherry & walnut fudge.

Get the recipe here

Equally festive cranberries also work.

Christmas tan slice

kevin stent 311012. Kevin Stent/DominionPost. Ruth Pretty. Christmas Tan Slice.

Get the recipe here

The classic slice gets a Christmassy twist.