Weekend Baking sorted: Proven family favourites

This the 49th, and final, edition of Weekend Baking for 2023. That’s a lot of recipes we’ve published (144 up to today, to be exact) and over the course of the year there are some that have been such big hits with my whānau that I’ve come back to them again and again. Here they are – my family’s favourites.

Olive oil chocolate chip cookies

ERIN CLARKSON Olive oil chocolate chip cookies.

So fast and tasty. I make smaller cookies to double the yield and these are so popular I often double the recipe, too.

Vanilla butter birthday cake

WILLIAM MEPPEM Birthday cake building blocks: Basic butter cake.

Now my go-to cake recipe for any occasion, a guaranteed crowd-pleaser.

No-bake chocolate slice

NICOLA GALLOWAY This Chocolate No-Bake Slice is easy to make and a variety of flavour variations are possible.

The kids can make it themselves - and they do.