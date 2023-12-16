Weekend Baking sorted: Proven family favourites
This the 49th, and final, edition of Weekend Baking for 2023. That’s a lot of recipes we’ve published (144 up to today, to be exact) and over the course of the year there are some that have been such big hits with my whānau that I’ve come back to them again and again. Here they are – my family’s favourites.
Olive oil chocolate chip cookies
Get the recipe here
So fast and tasty. I make smaller cookies to double the yield and these are so popular I often double the recipe, too.
Vanilla butter birthday cake
Get the recipe here
Now my go-to cake recipe for any occasion, a guaranteed crowd-pleaser.
No-bake chocolate slice
Get the recipe here
The kids can make it themselves - and they do.