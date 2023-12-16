Weekend Baking sorted: Proven family favourites

10:00, Dec 16 2023
Breakfast
Matty McLean and Anna Burns-Francis went head-to-head in a cake baking competition.

This the 49th, and final, edition of Weekend Baking for 2023. That’s a lot of recipes we’ve published (144 up to today, to be exact) and over the course of the year there are some that have been such big hits with my whānau that I’ve come back to them again and again. Here they are – my family’s favourites.

If you enjoy these recipes and you don’t already do so, please do click below to sign up for the Dinner Sorted newsletter, which delivers eight recipes to get you through the week direct to your inbox every Saturday morning.

Olive oil chocolate chip cookies

Olive oil chocolate chip cookies.
ERIN CLARKSON
Olive oil chocolate chip cookies.

Get the recipe here

So fast and tasty. I make smaller cookies to double the yield and these are so popular I often double the recipe, too.

Vanilla butter birthday cake

Birthday cake building blocks: Basic butter cake.
WILLIAM MEPPEM
Birthday cake building blocks: Basic butter cake.

Get the recipe here

Now my go-to cake recipe for any occasion, a guaranteed crowd-pleaser.

No-bake chocolate slice

This Chocolate No-Bake Slice is easy to make and a variety of flavour variations are possible.
NICOLA GALLOWAY
This Chocolate No-Bake Slice is easy to make and a variety of flavour variations are possible.

Get the recipe here

The kids can make it themselves - and they do.