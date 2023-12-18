Dinner Sorted: My family's five favourite meals of the year

Four home cooks reveal the taste of their best burger recipes.

I have a confession to make: When we at Stuff first started conceiving of Dinner Sorted, I had some pretty selfish motivations. As those of you who read this newsletter regularly will know, I am in the same boat as many readers: I have a busy full time job, a stretched budget and a young, sometimes quite fussy, family to feed. I was very keen on the idea of spending part of my paid working week to find five family-friendly meals that would hopefully alleviate some of that dinner time stress.

Not every recipe I’ve published in Dinner Sorted has been a hit with my whānau, but I am pleased to report that over the course of this year I have served up more than a few meals that have become family favourites. This week, I bring you the five meals that, after running in Dinner Sorted this year, I’ve made again and again and again.

This is the final Dinner Sorted for 2023. We’ll be back on January 15 with more simple, seasonal delicious recipes - hopefully some will enter your whānau’s regular roster.

Beef chow mein

My Food Bag Beef chow mein.

Absolutely bursting with flavour, this comes together very quickly.

Pasta & vege bake with garlic bread crust

Nicola Galloway Pasta & vege bake with garlic bread crust.

A comforting and endlessly adaptable dish.

Butter chicken with broccoli rice

My Food Bag/Stuff Butter chicken with broccoli rice.

Authentic? No. Loved by my 7-year-old? Yes.

Lemon pepper crumbed fish burgers with potato rounds

My Food Bag Lemon pepper crumbed burgers with potato rounds.

I used to buy frozen fish patties. No longer.

30-minute chilli beans

Nicola Galloway 30-minute chilli beans.

We love these with rice or corn chips.