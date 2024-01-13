Weekend Baking: Three delicious no-bake slices
I think it’s important to have treats in the tins during the summer holidays - if not, the kids are asking to go to the dairy every five minutes. But I don’t really fancy having the oven on for hours at a time. So this weekend, I’ll be “baking” a delicious slice - what these three flavours have in common is that they set in the fridge or freezer, no oven required.
If you enjoy Weekend Baking, click below to sign up for the Dinner Sorted newsletter, bringing our Dinner Sorted and Weekend Baking recipe collections direct to your inbox every Saturday morning, along with a handy shopping list.
Nut slice
Get the recipe here
Add a scoop of ice cream for a tasty dessert.
Raw raspberry, coconut and chocolate slice
Get the recipe here
Free of gluten and refined sugar, too.
Lime cheesecake slice
Get the recipe here
Serve this easy, delectable offering as an afternoon tea treat or use it as a great make-ahead dessert.