Weekend Baking: Three delicious no-bake slices

I think it’s important to have treats in the tins during the summer holidays - if not, the kids are asking to go to the dairy every five minutes. But I don’t really fancy having the oven on for hours at a time. So this weekend, I’ll be “baking” a delicious slice - what these three flavours have in common is that they set in the fridge or freezer, no oven required.

Annabelle White Annabelle White's nut slice.

Nut slice

Get the recipe here

Add a scoop of ice cream for a tasty dessert.

MANJA WACHSMUTH Raw raspberry, coconut and chocolate slice.

Raw raspberry, coconut and chocolate slice

Get the recipe here

Free of gluten and refined sugar, too.

Aaron McLean Lime cheesecake slice.

Lime cheesecake slice

Get the recipe here

Serve this easy, delectable offering as an afternoon tea treat or use it as a great make-ahead dessert.