The Wellington neighbourhood restaurant you'd wish was your own

Amy Gillies went from furniture making to cooking and hasn't looked back. Pictured here with her dog Smudge.

This summer Stuff and the Sunday Star-Times are meeting New Zealand’s favourite chefs to share their unique recipes with readers.

I don’t tell Salty Pidgin chef and owner Amy Gillies that I’m a vegetarian as I bite into the chicken bastilla. The pudding-sized Moroccan pie sounds like dessert; a custard-like gravy, sugared almonds and cinnamon sugar incongruously paired with the filo-ed spicy bird. While Gillies and I talk the bastilla winks at me from the kitchen pass, its pomegranate and green leaves hinting of Christmas. I’m going to eat that pie, I think, as Gillies lists the ingredients, it’s my duty to the readers.

Two and a bit years before I’d happened across Brooklyn’s Salty Pidgin, in Wellington, at a friend’s birthday dinner, and then claimed it as my own not long after. I’d end up bringing visiting family for dinner, and once, a date. He didn’t finish his meal and, aghast, I stopped seeing him shortly afterward.

READ MORE:

* Artist shares message of hope on Caroline Bay

* It's been a long road since I was a rebel without a clue

* Home And Away star Belinda Giblin talks frankly about signs of ageing



Salty Pidgin is what you want a neighbourhood bistro to be, but it’s better than that, bringing in other suburbanites like me who wish for a quality haunt of their own nearby. The food is unpretentious but you wouldn’t dare dream of being able to concoct it yourself at home.

At Salty Pidgin you can start with an oyster and a dirty martini and detour to Turkish pides (pizza). There’s something for everyone, Gillies says, but her audience – the locals – are happy to try anything. The wait staff are friendly and the place always seems to be heaving, the dim lighting and condensation on the windows at night encouraging the feeling that there is nowhere else to be but there.

Gillies and her partner John-Paul Henderson, who works front of house, bought the place in 2015. The former pub had lots of wood accents and the pair repurposed the timber into seating dividers (that came in handy come the pandemic). The dining room is flowers, industrial black hanging lights, and a fireplace. You can see into the kitchen and if you’re lucky, a boston terrier called Smudge will leap into your lap at the end of the evening. She loves people.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Salty Pidgin in Wellington’s Brooklyn suburb is your classic neighbourhood go-to, on the site of a former pub.

Gillies works most nights. They’ve reduced opening hours because of Covid and partly because it’s been a struggle to find new staff. She and the other chefs have discovered having a life a few nights a week is quite good. Gillies, a former furniture maker, is hands-on, she likes to do. She fell into culinary school by accident – she’d missed the cut-off for the viticulture course in Blenheim but the cooking programme was open.

She loves food. She loves dining out. Wellington’s Boulcott Bistro, Larder and Field & Green, are favourites, simply because: “I love to eat and drink.” Preach.

Ross Giblin/Stuff This chicken bastilla is the perfect entre.

Chicken bastilla (chicken pie) a la Salty Pidgin

8 chicken legs, bone in skin on

2 onions, diced

3 cloves of garlic, chopped

1tsp ground cinnamon

1tsp ground cumin

1 ½ tsp ground ginger

10 strands of saffron

150 ml dry sherry…tio pepe

2lt good quality chicken stock

3 eggs

Pinch cayenne pepper

Cinnamon icing sugar

Sliced almonds

Butter clarified

Filo pastry

Method

Heat a pan and brown the thighs till golden. Set aside.

In a pot big enough to hold all the chicken sweat the onions and garlic in a little olive oil.

When soft add the saffron, cinnamon, ginger and cumin and cook for a few minutes.

Deglaze with the sherry and add the chicken thighs and stock. Let simmer for about half and hour till the chicken comes away from the bone. When chicken is done remove from the stock. Set aside.

Continue reducing the stock mixture till just under 1 lt. Put to the side to cool.

When the chicken is cool enough to handle, shred chicken from the bone (not too fine). Put in a bowl and cool in fridge.

When the stock mixture is blood temperature add the 3 whisked eggs and stir in. Return to the heat stirring constantly till the mixture thickens and coats back of spoon (custard consistency). Transfer to a bowl and season well with the salt and a little cayenne pepper. Let cool completely.

When both are cold mix the custard mix into the chicken until you have a got ratio of chicken to custard … not too much custard. Check seasoning.

Whilst the chicken is cooling toast the almonds with the butter till golden. Remove from oven and season with a little salt and the cinnamon sugar. Let cool then crunch slightly in your hands.

While mix is cooling prepare the filo by melting the clarified butter and brushing one sheet with the butter and laying the next sheet on top smooth down. Repeat till you have 4 layers. Repeat till you have four such sheets. Lay them on top of each other and cut into quarters. Either wrap in cloth or put in container with lid so doesn’t dry out.

When you have all the components ready to go brush the filo edges with the clarified and lay the filo into a muffin tray (for the shape) and put a spoon of nut mix in middle of pastry. Follow with a good spoon of the chicken mix. Fold in the edges of the filo to cover the chicken mix so it’s completely sealed with the filo and turn out. Brush with butter and refrigerate till needed. Repeat till you have enough.

Cook your pies at around 200 degrees Celsius for 10 mins until golden on top. Remove from oven, place on plate and dust with cinnamon sugar. Dress some watercress with lemon and olive oil and scatter around with the pomegranate seeds ... it’s worth the effort.