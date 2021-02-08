The Covid Diaries: Hamilton eatery prepares for menu shakeup to 'make it our food'

After a tough 2020, Hamilton's Pat and Anh Chaimontree had some family time over summer, and are planning to change up their menu.

Ten months since New Zealand ground to a halt during the coronavirus lockdown, the effects of the virus are still being keenly felt.

In the third instalment of Stuff’s Covid Diaries, reporters revisit five New Zealanders to see how they are managing the impact of Covid-19 and what they hope the new year will bring for them.

Fans of Hamilton's Banh Mi Caphe have their menu favourites - but a shakeup is coming.

Since the restaurant started seven years ago, the food has reflected Anh Chaimontree's Vietnamese heritage, and flavours she learned in the kitchen with her grandmother.

Soon, diners may find more of chef Pat Chaimontree's Thai heritage on their plates - though the husband and wife restaurant owners aren't giving much away.

Anyway, diners won't be the only ones not sure what to expect at Banh Mi Caphe in 2021.

In the wake of Covid, it's hard to predict what's coming business-wise, Anh said.

“People have been given ... the flexibility of working at home. So I think we have to change our business model now and not rely on foot traffic. Maybe it's more to do with the delivery. Maybe it’s more to do with the events, catering and the food truck.”

“Rather than waiting for people to come in, we go out to them.”

Dominico Zapata/Stuff The restaurant might have to think more about taking food to people rather than waiting for them to come in, Banh Mi Caphe's Anh Chaimontree says. She's pictured with chef husband Pat Chaimontree.

Covid still affects the restaurant and sometimes in unexpected ways, such as through disrupted supply chains.

“We’re having issues getting basic things like [rice bran] oil because they’re stuck on cargo ships and they can't come into Auckland, so then we can't get that from the supplier," Anh said.

The restaurant menu was already tweaked after Covid, to be feasible with fewer staff.

Now bigger changes are on the way.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Vietnamese baguettes and rice paper rolls are on the current menu at Banh Mi Caphe, Hamilton.

"Everybody knows our food is more [Anh's] side of the family, especially from her grandma," Pat said. “Recipes she brought with her.

“We just want to make it more our food.”

“Have the influence of both,” Anh added. “It's more a mix of Thai and Vietnamese flavours ... It's like having a marriage as well.”

The restaurant's other chefs will be able to craft specials, which may weave in their own cultures.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Finding kitchen staffers is tough at the moment. Pictured is Banh Mi Caphe Chef Sandeep Singh.

In November, the Chaimontrees talked about the struggle to find staffers, especially for the kitchen.

It was even felt by big-name chefs, Pat said, and he had seen people like Josh Emett and Michael Meredith put out the call.

At Banh Mi, two front of house staffers have moved into the kitchen - with mentoring - and the team has added a part-time waiter.

Business has been steady, but not crazy busy like it used to be, Anh said.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Diners will soon find a new mix of flavours on the menu at Banh Mi Caphe after a menu rejig.

She's not even sure if those times will return, hence her suggestion of focussing more on going out to people.

A few days before New Year's Eve, the Chaimontrees drove their food truck out to a summer market at Raglan.

The late decision led to a busy night, the pair say.

Events at the restaurant, such as whiskey tastings and a gin night, have been good in the past, too, so more of those could be on the cards.

But Anh has also gone back to her previous trade of radiology, part-time.

She and Pat are arranging shifts so one of them can look after their two daughters: Ava, 8, and Lucy, 6.

If not for Covid, Pat's mum would be in the country to help with the girls over summer.

"They're basically like second bosses [in the restaurant]," Anh said. "They know everything, they know where everything goes."

Chaimontree Family/Supplied The Chaimontrees enjoyed the Secret Spot Hot Tubs Rotorua on their summer break. Pictured from left are Pat, Ava, 8, Lucy, 6 - who picked the spot – and Anh.

Luckily, the whole family got some time out over the holiday season, while the restaurant closed for a fortnight.

Covid had a hand in deciding their plans though – border restrictions stopped their festive tradition of having Christmas with Pat's family in Thailand, disconnecting from cellphones and hanging out by the pool.

Instead, they were hosted by Anh's family in the Waikato, who gave them a day off cooking.

The Chaimontrees also spent three days in Rotorua - and would have stayed longer if there was accommodation available.

The girls are water babies, Pat said, so Lucy was quick to ask for a trip to Secret Spot Hot Tubs.

CHAIMONTREE FAMILY/Supplied A trip to the redwood forest was part of the Chaimontrees' summer break in Rotorua. Pictured is mum Anh Chaimontree with Ava, 8 (at the back,) and Lucy, 6.

A high point of their trip was unexpected, at an attraction visited because they couldn't face long waits for the luge in the heat.

At the nearby National Kiwi Hatchery, the girls were excited to see a kiwi born that morning.

Now the Chaimontrees are back at the restaurant, they're not planning too far in advance for 2021.

“I honestly just - this year? I don't know," Anh said.

“I think we're lucky to be in this position, to be open.”