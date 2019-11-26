McDonald's warns Geraldine kebab shop over upside-down golden arches

Geraldine business given one week to comply of face the consequences.

A Geraldine businessman has been given one week to comply with the requests of an international fast food giant, or face action in the High Court.

A sign promoting the soon-to-be-opened Kebab World shop, located on Geraldine's main street, which includes an upside down version of the well known McDonald's golden arches is attached to the front of the shop.

McDonald's New Zealand spokesman Simon Kenny confirmed the company had been made aware that a Geraldine business was "using the McDonald's golden arches without authorisation".

DARREN MCCOLLESTER/GETTY IMAGES The famous golden arches are one of the most recognisable logos in the world.

A letter had been sent to the owner of Kebab World, Ricky Dhaliwal​, requesting he stop using the logo, Kenny said.

"Lawyers acting on behalf of McDonald's sent a letter to the business on November 22 advising the business of the actions required to avoid legal action in the High Court.

AL WILLIAMS/STUFF The owners of the soon-to-be-opened Kebab World on Geraldine's Talbot St have been issued a stern warning by McDonald's New Zealand for promotional signage which uses the famous golden arches upside down.

"This includes permanently removing and destroying the signage and marketing collateral.

"We take the protection of our intellectual property rights seriously, and cannot permit transgressions like this to arise."

Kenny said McDonald's had given Dhaliwal "a week to take the actions required".

CHRIS MCGRATH/GETTY IMAGES McDonald's NZ spokesman Simon Kenny said the company takes the protection of its intellectual property rights seriously.

"Cease and desists aren't uncommon and simply something Macca's does to protect the brand," he said.

Dhaliwal​ said he had not received any correspondence from McDonald's NZ.

However, he said he could see the similarities between his sign and that of the fast food giant, but said he had attempted to make a W, an upside down M, signifying world, as in Kebab World.