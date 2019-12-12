Pescatore restaurant at The George shuts after decades

Another fine dining restaurant has closed its doors in Christchurch – this time the multi-award winning and long-established Pescatore at The George Hotel.

One of two restaurants at the five-star hotel, Pescatore will be replaced with a new eatery by the middle of next year.

Pescatore was originally established in Shades Arcade by Maltese businessman Gorge Spiteri, who moved it to The George when he began operating the hotel over 30 years ago.

Bruce Garrett, who runs the hotel for its Japan-based owners TJK Co Ltd, said it was no secret that fine dining's popularity was dwindling.

"Not enough people were coming in to dine with us to make it worthwhile. It's an end of an era, really.

"A lot of fine dining restaurants are closing and people are looking for something more casual – just about everyone dining in Pescatore was celebrating a birthday," Garrett said.

The closure co-incides with some key staff departures, including chef Andrew Tranter who is opening a new restaurant on The Terrace. Other Pescatore staff were being redeployed elsewhere in the hotel, Garrett said.

Other fine dining restaurants to close in Christchurch have been Roots in Lyttelton, Cook'N with Gas in Worcester Blvd, St Germain in High St Lanes, and Saggio di Vino in Victoria St, while OGB in Cathedral Square ended its fine dining option.

Pescatore, which means fisherman in Italian, specialised in seafood and degustation. It collected many awards and trophies over the years, and a month ago was the only restaurant in the city to win two hats at New Zealand's 2019 Cuisine Good Food awards.

Garrett said another issue in Christchurch was that with so many new restaurants opening, diners were keen to try the latest places.

"You'd think that as a five-star hotel we could hold out for longer. But everywhere data shows how much fine dining is waning in popularity."

He said The George had not yet decided on the concept for the replacement restaurant, but it would be something "brand new for the city".