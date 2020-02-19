Load of bull? Town used to promote Burger King patty doesn't even have the fast food outlet

Bulls burger lovers Helena Hendra, 37, and Madi Booker, 18, in the burger commercial, shot in Upper Hutt. Some viewers have been confused by the advert, which prominently features Bulls, implying the fast food chain has an outlet in the Rangitīkei town.

﻿

It appears a Rangitīkei town's reputation for beefy wordplay can overcome even the most obvious geographic challenge when a pun is "at steak".

Bulls is the poster child for the fast food chain's latest burger promotion, featuring the town's landmarks and people "knowledge-a-bull" about all things bovine.

The footage is cut against shots of them tucking into the new plant-based Rebel Whopper burger outside a Burger King. They are left dumbfounded when told the patties they're praising aren't actually made from bull.

The commercial has caused some puzzlement. The town is known for many things, such as business owners' keenness to work in Bulls' puns into their signs and slogans, but it is not known for having a Burger King. The closet is 29 kilometres way in Palmerston North.

READ MORE:

* Burger King's new imitation meat burger not OK for vegetarians or vegans

* Hell Pizza at legal risk over covertly dishing up Beyond Meat burger patties - lawyer

* How does Burger Fuel's new No Chook vegan 'chicken' burger stack up?

MURRAY WILSON/STUFF Madi Booker, left, and Helena Hendra, in Bulls. They enjoyed taking part in the burger campaign.

Responses to the commercial on YouTube have questioned whether people taking part in the taste test were even from Bulls, and one viewer claimed to have driven around the town for 30 minutes looking for its new burger joint.

Stuff can confirm the burger lovers in the commercial are 100 per cent Bulls-certified, they just had to travel 150 kilometres for the free feed.

The town's community trust co-ordinator Heidi Macaulay and her husband were among them.

"We went to a Burger King in Upper Hutt purely because it's one of the nicer Burger Kings and there's no Burger King in Bulls."

The 41-year-old hoped the ad would encourage people to visit their bull-filled town, despite the absence of Whoppers.

It was possible people may be confused by the video and think there was a Burger King in town, she said, but the intention behind the commercial was clear.

"It was more just the fact that we're from Bulls. Really the ad is pushing that we know our meat – but clearly we don't."

The fast food giant didn't pay to appropriate the town for the commercial, but did provide donations to community organisations such as the RSA and the Bulls and District Community Trust.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Bulls is the poster child for Burger King, but it doesn't have an outlet. The closest one is on Rangitīkei St, Palmerston North, almost 30 kilometres away.

A Burger King spokeswoman said the chain wanted people from the town's beef farming community to be among the first to try the Rebel Whopper.

They visited the town and locals who were interested in trying the new burger were invited to the Upper Hutt restaurant for filming.

But there were no plans to open a Burger King in Bulls.

Madi Booker, 18, was approached by Macaulay to be a part of the video and was shocked the burger wasn't made of real meat.

She even travelled to the Palmerston North Burger King to get another taste on Monday.

MURRAY WILSON/STUFF Amanda Street, 54, says most non-meat burgers are cooked on the same grill as the other meat burgers, so it's not vegetarian friendly.

Bulls resident and vegetarian Amanda Street, 54, said it looked like all the fast food restaurants were jumping on the plant-based bandwagon.

"I understand why they're doing it. I understand it's a play on words, but I don't think it's going to get people to eat the burger.

"If it brings people here that's fine, but I don't know if it will actually bring people... From [the video] it looks like Burger King is in Bulls."