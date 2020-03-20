Behind the scenes of the New World Beer and Cider Awards in Wellington

The flavour of the beer and cider market is set each year by a room full of experts, brewers, and appreciators.

Twenty-five judges from around the country decide which bottles will wear the coveted sticker as winners of the New World Beer and Cider Awards, now in its sixth year.

Six hundred entries from more than 100 breweries around the world were on offer, with 30 given awards, and 70 highly commended.

Bringing a coffee into the room, wearing perfume, and even eating a garlic-filled meal the night before were off limits to visitors to ensure scents didn't interfere with the judges' senses.

Supplied Judging of the New World Beer and Cider Awards takes place over two days, with 40 beers judged in 6 hours on Friday, and 35 beers in 4 hours on Saturday.

Chair of judges Michael Donaldson, a judge for the past five years, said the top 30 would be "technically excellent", have the "yum factor", and be appealing to the everyday customer.

There had been a huge increase in hazy IPAs, lagers, and zero-alcohol beers recently.

Unlike wine, which could be spat out after tasting, beer had to be swallowed, as the taste receptors for bitterness were in the back of the mouth.

Luckily, the total amount of beer consumed by each judge equalled barely a pint, leaving them with a clear head, Donaldson said.

Supplied Chair of judges Michael Donaldson assesses an entry for the New World Beer and Cider Awards.

Carrie McLachlan was judging for the first time. A previous mountain biking champ, she started her brewing career packing for Little Creatures in Australia.

"I fell into it," she said. She now worked for Garage Project, and spent a lot of time drinking "a lot of beers with a lot of people" to get here.

Also at the table was Matt Warner, one of the three Matts behind Parrotdog, who got his start homebrewing in his flat.

Joe Woods from Liberty Brewing Co in Helensville, Auckland acted as table head, and would stay behind with other head's to judge the final round.

Supplied The stewards at the New World Beer and Cider Awards pour more than 3,000 drinks over two judging days.

Brewers wouldn't get to taste their own beer, and if they must when the selection narrowed in the final round, their scores wouldn't be counted.

Warner said there was a good chance he wouldn't recognise one of their own beers amidst a lineup of 25 other IPAs.

Tact and kindness was needed in their assessments, as brewers saw their feedback cards.

Supplied Carrie McLachlan of Garage Project in Wellington is a first time judge this year.

"And you could be judging the beer of someone at the next table over," McLachlan said.

These awards really helped businesses, they agreed. If a beer did well here, production went into overdrive.

Supplied Judge Matt Warner, one of the Matts behind Parrotdog, got his start homebrewing in his student flat.

Rachel Touhey, marketing manager beer and wine at Foodstuffs NZ, said Sky Stadium lounge was perfect for the event - no stairs to carry drinks up, and access to plenty of fridge space.

Sixteen stewards poured more than 3,000 drinks over the two judging days, and dedicated glass-washers kept 1,600 Spiegelau glasses clean.

Some brewers specified a certain temperature for their beer to be served at, which meant meticulous planning to ensure these beers were taken from the fridge to warm in time for serving.

Leftover, unopened drinks would go to auction at Dunbar Sloan, with money going to the event's chosen charity, Starship.

The Top 30 beers and ciders will be announced later this year and available in New World stores nationwide.