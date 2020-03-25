Coronavirus: Free curry for those in need at Satya South Indian restaurants in Auckland

An Indian restaurant in Auckland is dishing out free meals to customers wanting to get a last professionally-cooked feed in before non-essential businesses close for the coronavirus lockdown.

Satya South Indian restaurants is offering a free curry meal at two of their Auckland locations, Ponsonby and Sandringham, as a way of giving back to the community and not letting any of their food go to waste.

On Wednesday 25 March, at 11:59pm, New Zealand will go to alert level 4 to stop/slow the spread of coronavirus. This means all non-essential businesses will close, including restaurants, and New Zealanders will go into self-isolation.

ABIGAIL DOUGHERTY / STUFF Satya is opening both the Ponsonby store (pictured) and the Sandringham store to serve free curries on the last day before the business closes for four weeks due to the coronavirus

A worker at the Ponsonby store said its restaurants had already prepared a lot of food to be cooked and staff didn't want any to go to waste.

"We are inviting people in for a free mealc... a chicken, lamb or vegetable curry. We don't want [the food] not be eaten."

The worker was concerned about the restaurant having to close for four weeks, as their stock would go off.

All curries given away will come with rice and will be free to take away. Pickup times are between 12-2pm and 5-9pm.

The meals are on a first come, first served basis as to what curries are still available.

Satya is known for its generosity with free meals, as it has opened its doors for the past nine years on Christmas day to give out free meals to the hungry.

The restaurant is also one of Metro's Top Ten Bars of 2020'

