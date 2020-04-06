The Lockdown Files: Divine inspiration for home baking competition

Home bakers of all ages are being encouraged to share their ''Divine'' inspirations created during the lockdown as part of a competition by Divine Cakes. Children from across the region are making everything from cupcakes to delicious bread. Samantha Young, 8, kneads her creation.

Like many, on brief forays outside his bubble to the supermarket, Nathan Young noticed an absence of flour on supermarket shelves.

It gave the owner of Christchurch business Divine Cakes & Desserts an idea.

"All the flour is gone from the shelves and I figured it must be somewhere," Young said. "It seems like everyone has baking ingredients in their cupboards for the lockdown and everyone is cooking more too.

Joanne Carroll/STUFF Greymouth baker Chris Blanchfield is baking more bread than ever before.

"We are a Canterbury business and our business is closed, so I thought it might be fun to ask people to show us their favourite lockdown creations."

The bakery is running an online home baking competition to find the best lockdown creation.

There are three categories in the baking competition – solo up to 12 years, family any age, solo any age.

Young said people had risen to the challenge and had sent in pictures of their kitchen concoctions from across Canterbury.

Children of all ages have been rolling up their sleeves and making lamingtons, shortbread, triple chocolate muffins and lolly cake.

"We employ 28 people and our bakers enjoy making cakes for people's birthdays, wedding and other celebrations," he said.

"Obviously we can't do that right now ... so instead we are inviting people to share their baking with us. I think that's quite special."

Some had made tasty biscuits, cinnamon scrolls and elaborate Easter-themed cakes featuring chocolate bunnies while others had opted to create delicious-looking breads.

"You can't go past a good cinnamon roll," Young said.

He said many people had contacted him to say that they planned to postpone celebrations for birthdays and other "important occasions" until after the lockdown.

Some regular customers were attempting to make their own birthday cakes, with mixed results.

Sharing recipes and cooking was a good way to bring people together during a crisis, Young said.

"We are all stuck at home in our bubbles for a good reason. We all have to do the best we can with what we have in the cupboard, it's nice to share what we are all doing."

The best entrant in each category, judged visually by an online panel of Divine baking experts from the safety of their respective bubbles, will win a $50 voucher, but the overall winner will win "much more".

Their creation will be replicated by the bakers at Divine and sold at the stores after the lockdown ends, plus 25 per cent of the proceeds will be given to a charity of the winner's choice.

Entries close on April 19.