Eight ways to transform yourself into a better baker

As we hunker down in our lockdown bubbles, baking is becoming a daily part of our new normal.

Whether you are a novice baker, or well-seasoned cook, there are some do and don'ts that will make you a better baker.

Here is a list based on the general rules taught to my culinary students:

1. Always read the entire recipe before you begin. Check you have the correct ingredients and quantities. It can also be helpful to pre-measure ingredients into bowls before starting a recipe. The first step should always be to turn on the oven (if using) and prepare the baking tins or trays. Hence why a recipe always begins with these instructions.

2. Get to know your oven and adjust the temperature if needed. Using an oven thermometer can be helpful, as domestic ovens, particularly older models, can vary by 10-20°C. When baking a cake, for example, a hotter oven can result in a faster rise resulting in a cracked top, or a cake cooked in a cool oven can end up sinking in the middle once cooked.

3. In most baking recipes, using room temperature eggs will create better results. Either store eggs in the pantry (most supermarkets store eggs at room temperature on their shelves), or, if kept in the fridge, remove eggs at least four hours before cooking to come to room temperature. Quick tip: bring an egg to room temperature quickly by putting in a bowl of hot tap water for 10 minutes.

4. Another egg tip: When making meringue or pavlova, use at least one-week-old eggs, as they will hold more air when beaten. This can be difficult to gauge when buying from a store and most store-bought eggs will be a week old. However, to be on the safe side, avoid using recently purchased eggs, especially if they come direct from the farmer; for example from a farmers' market.

5. Room temperature butter is also important, especially when creaming butter and sugar together. Again, plan ahead and remove butter from the fridge three-to-four hours before baking. If you do have to use cold butter (I get it, sometimes we can't plan that far ahead), then chop into small pieces, or grate the butter, before adding to the mixer. The smaller surface area will make it soften faster.

6. Baking powder has a shelf life. It loses its effectiveness over time. Therefore always use within six months of purchase. You can also prepare your own baking powder at home – in a jar, combine one-part baking soda, one-part creme of tartar and one-part starch, such as cornflour, tapioca flour or arrowroot powder.

7. Be gentle handed. When baking, especially with wheat and other flours that contain gluten, it is important to understand the nature of gluten is to bind and hold together. If these flours are overworked with too much mixing, the resulting cake or muffin will be touch and chewy. For example, when making muffins, a basic rule of thumb is to prepare the wet ingredients and dry ingredients in separate bowls then combine until just mixed – small amounts of flour still showing is fine – then quickly scoop into muffin tins and bake.

8. To sift or not to sift. Sifting flour can make a real difference in light-textured baking, such as a sponge or angel cake. It incorporates air into the flour, before they are folded into the wet ingredients. It also removes lumps from dry ingredients, such as cocoa and baking soda. For heavier cakes and cookies, a trick I like to use is to simply combine my dry ingredients in a bowl, then use a whisk to mix together and break up any lumps.

* Nicola Galloway is an award-winning cookbook author, culinary tutor and homemade enthusiast. homegrown-kitchen.co.nz