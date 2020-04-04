Corona beer to halt production amid coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus pandemic is even closing the taps on Corona beer - along with most other brews across Mexico.

Major breweries announced Friday (local time) they are suspending operations in response to government orders for non-essential businesses to keep their workers at home.

Grupo Modelo, maker of Corona among other popular brands, said it will suspend its operations at plants around the country by Sunday.

GETTY IMAGES Grupo Modelo, maker of Corona among other popular brands, said it will suspend its operations at plants in Mexico.

The company pointed out in a statement that thousands of farmers depend on it buying their grain.

READ MORE:

* Further blow for Corona beer company with referendum rejecting plans for new brewery

* Launch of Wellington's answer to Corona Extra canned due to virus

* 'Corona beer virus' searches show brewer can't evade coronavirus

It said it has a plan that would allow it to continue production with 75 per cent of its workforce at home if the government decides to allow it to continue operating.

Some Mexican states have also imposed dry laws that restrict the sale of alcohol during the health crisis.