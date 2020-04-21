How to get a flat white when New Zealand enters level three

The focus will remain on reduced contact when the country moves to alert level three in its fight against coronavirus.

Hang on for a few more days coffee lovers because cafes around the country are gearing up for a re-open from as early as 7am on Tuesday, after New Zealand moves into alert level three.

But strict guidelines set by the Government means cafes won't be accepting keep cups or cash, they won't allow sitting instore and all orders will be click and collects, placed through mobile apps, websites, or on the phone.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Thursday that food delivery is possible in level three, as long as it remains contactless, and social distancing, good hygiene and cleaning practises are strictly adhered to.

RACORN/123RF Some coffee shops will open across the countru in level three.

Places like Postal Services, Honey Bones and Eighthirty in Auckland are planning to use mobile apps to take orders, while others like Hello Sunday in Christchurch and Black & White Cartel are building up an online ordering platform on their websites.

​Texting and phone call orders are also allowed, as well as the casual "walk through, not in".

Eighthirty will start operating from 8am on Tuesday from all three of their Auckland cafes on Karangahape Rd, Anzac Ave in the CBD and Ponsonby.

Co-owner Christy Tennent said they are conscious of the strict protocols they need to follow but are eager to start serving coffee to their customers again.

They will take orders through the Regulr app or by phone.

"We will have wireless payment methods available, a compostable bin outside and serve orders through a window to make sure there's little contact as possible with our customers."

Honey Bones will also be relying on the Regulr app for their click and collect service from 7am to 1pm.

Regulr founder Johnny McKenzie said they've had a surge of new clients, with more than 200 food businesses registering with them since alert level three was announced.

The two-year-old app has clients from across the country, all hoping to open their businesses in level three, either through delivery or click and collect services.

MONIQUE FORD/STUFF Luise Metelka of Flight Coffee shows us how she makes her perfect shot of coffee.

"We're glad to help out out the industry at this time."

Hello Sunday owner Chris Penny said any chance to reopen and get money into the business during the pandemic is welcomed.

Their customers can order online and collect from their store at Elgin St in Christchurch from 8am on Wednesday.

"It will just be me and my head chef working away, and it's going to be great," he said.

Postal Service in Grey Lynn are taking all precautionary measures to keep everyone safe, including getting staff tested for coronavirus.

123rf Most coffee shops that will open will be using a clock and collect method, using mobile apps like Regulr.

Their customers can place orders of coffee and baked goods, including vegan and vegetarian favourites, through the Foodprint app.

"We will also offer free coffee for essential workers, we want to look after them too," marketing manager Russell Hodgson said.

They will open from Wednesday to ensure the "new of operating" goes smoothly.

Foodprint founder Michal Garvey said there's been an upsurgent of new hospitality businesses registering for the app.

The app, created last year, was initially created to help reduce food waste, offering customers surplus food from food businesses for half the price.

New Zealand Specialty Coffee Association president David Burton said it will be interesting to see how customers react to the new way of operations from Tuesday, and for cafes too.

"We have never been in this situation before," Burton said.

"It goes two ways though, customers want to be assured that when they do go out to buy coffees, these shops are looking after their stores and staff. But we are all looking forward to reopening and providing our customers with great coffees again."