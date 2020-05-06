Coronavirus: 15 jobs go as top winery restaurant at Pegasus Bay shuts

Fifteen hospitality workers in the North Canterbury wine region have lost their jobs after Covid-19 restrictions forced the one hat restaurant at Pegasus Bay winery to close.

The Waipara restaurant, which opened in 1992, would be converted into a "premium private events venue", restaurant manager Belinda Donaldson said.

Among those made redundant was head chef Jackson Smith, who relocated from Hawke's Bay less than two years ago take up the role, having previously worked at Craggy Range winery in Havelock North.

Stuff-co-nz Pegasus Bay winery restaurant manager Belinda Donaldson said the closure was "not a negative thing to us."

Pegasus Bay, which was awarded one hat in the 2019 Cuisine awards, received $445,600 from the Government's wage subsidy scheme, which Donaldson said included the 15 restaurant staff. She said staff who had lost their jobs would continue to be paid the subsidy until the scheme ended, alongside their redundancy packages.

READ MORE:

* Scorching temps and stunning scenery at annual Pegasus Bay Winery Vine Run

* Start 2019 by running for a good cause at the Pegasus Bay Vine Run

* Grape harvest higher than last year but jury out on quality of vintage

* Neat Places: Waipara Valley wineries



"It's been a really hard decision but we see it as progressing with the times at the moment," said Donaldson.

Typically about 80 per cent of the restaurant's weekday diners were overseas tourists, though the weekend saw many more local guests from nearby Christchurch and other parts of New Zealand.

"We thought going forward we would have a decent weekend customer base but not during the week, and it's not logistical to just run a weekend restaurant."

The-Press Head chef Jackson Smith relocated from Hawke's Bay less than two years ago.

Converting to an events space was "something we always considered for the future, but [the pandemic] has definitely made us make the decision now," Donaldson said.

The restaurant had been running at a financial loss and was operating as a promotional tool.

The closure was "not a negative thing to us," said Donaldson, who is married to one of the four sons of the winery's founders, although it had been "a very emotional time".

"I have always prided myself on bringing together a wonderful team of staff and I consider myself a very nuturing boss," Donaldson said. "Making my team redundant was very tough and heartbreaking."

In a Facebook post, Pegasus Bay acknowledged "all of our hospitality brothers and sisters out there, many of whom are facing similar challenges".

"Restaurants have such a small margin," said Donaldson. "There are going to be lots of restaurants around New Zealand shutting their doors."

Last week, Hawke's Bay winery Elephant Hill announced the permanent closure of its restaurant, saying the business would not be viable until there was a Covid-19 vaccine.

Most hospitality businesses were unable to trade under alert level 4, but since the country went into level 3 many have been operating contactless delivery or takeaway services.

Pegasus Bay hoped to have its new events space open in the spring.