Coronavirus: Party at Auckland bar Headquarters despite level 2 rules

Headquarters owner Leo Molloy, wearing a hoodie, stood at the bar's entrance to welcome his guests.

Guests including the controversial self-proclaimed bishop Brian Tamaki have gathered for a party at a popular bar and restaurant on Auckland's Viaduct Harbour, despite level 2 restrictions limiting gatherings to 10 people.

Leo Molloy, owner of Headquarters, first confirmed two weeks ago, when the country was still at alert level 3 and restaurants were only allowed to serve contactless takeaways, that he planned to host a party with 100 guests.

Destiny Church leaders Brian and Hannah Tamaki, National party deputy leader Paula Bennett and Māori Party co-leader John Tamihere were among those invited to the bash.

Molloy, who was wearing a hoodie, could be seen greeting his guests as they entered on Friday night.

He told Stuff the event was going as planned, and by 7pm, nearly all of the 81 invited guests had arrived.

“Of course I’m excited. We’re getting back on the horse after eight weeks," he said.

Molloy said preparation for the event had been “incredibly basic” and said police had told him people only needed to stay an “arms-length” apart.

He said he chose the guests as they supported Headquarters and were “close personal friends”.

Inside the restaurant, music could be heard and most guests were seen seated in tables of about five or six but a few were slightly larger, of up to 10.

Other popular restaurants in the area, including Oyster and Chop and Soul, were very quiet with several tables empty, while nearby bar and eatery Coops was nearly completely empty.

Two police officers walked by about 7.40pm and stopped about 30m away before continuing toward Soul bar.

Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki left about 7.50pm, but wife Hannah and their two daughters stayed.

He said he had “a taste of a beautiful entrée”.

Tamaki said he was not overly concerned about physical distancing requirements at restaurants.

“I’m too busy about thinking why we’re not allowed to have church.”

Under the coronavirus alert level 2, restaurants can open, but must ensure customers are seated and served by a single staff member and that tables are at least 1m apart.

They are unable to take bookings for groups of more than 10.

Molloy has previously claimed police supported his decision to host the party.

In a now-deleted post on the Headquarters Facebook page, Molloy wrote that a secondary outbreak of Covid-19 seen in South Korea, which was linked to bars, would not be seen in New Zealand because that cluster was the result of "gay dungeon bars".

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Nearly all of Molloy's 81 invitees had arrived at Headquarters by 7pm.

On Tuesday, Molloy made comments in a similar vein when he spoke to Newstalk ZB host Heather Du Plessis-Allan.

He claimed his party guests would not see guests mixing because "certainly the type of clientele that we attract, they tend to act with a modicum of decorum in a civilised fashion".