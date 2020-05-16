Coronavirus: Cautious optimism from hospitality bosses as diners pack restaurants

People dining on the ground floor of the The George hotel in Christchurch on the first Friday evening under Alert Level 2 after the countrywide lockdown.

New Zealand’s restaurants were buzzing on Friday night as Kiwis headed out in their numbers for a long-overdue evening of wine and dine.

A number of restaurants reported being at or close to capacity given the alert level 2 limit of no more than 100 people.

Campbell Parker, manager of Kaiser Brew Garden at Riverside Market in Christchurch, said the restaurant was “pretty much at capacity” with a lot of bookings already received for Saturday night.

“It was very noticeable how positive people were,” said Parker. “The vibe last night was almost a feeling of celebration, even though the different groups didn’t know each other. It was like everyone was just so happy to be socialising together again.”

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Wellingtonians celebrate level 2 at eateries, bars, salons

* Coronavirus: Party at Auckland bar Headquarters despite level 2 rules

* Coronavirus: Quiet start at malls as shops reopen at level 2



He said while diners observed the social distancing guidelines, it became more of a challenge as the night went on. “There were a couple of times our managers had to just remind people to keep their social distances and avoid physical contact,” said Parker.

“I think it is just such a natural human thing, to hug and shake hands. It is a challenge to be completely aware of it all the time.”

Cellar Door sommelier Loren Mitchell-Moore said the restaurant was equally busy for its first weekend evening in level 2.

According to Mitchell-Moore patrons were mindful of maintaining social distancing and keeping to the restrictions. “We didn’t encounter any problems and I think people were just really happy to be out and not having to cook for themselves,” she said.

She said while the single-server regulation was challenging as it made it more difficult for staff to help each other out, servers managed to get the hang of it rather quickly.

RNZ You can go shopping, dine in at a restaurant or cafe, go to the library or the gym, and take your kids to the playground as the country enters Alert Level 2.

Hospitality New Zealand's South Canterbury president Kristy Phillips, who runs Zest restaurant in Timaru, reported a bit of a slower start to level 2 trade. Phillips said although they were booked out for the evening, it was still a matter of "wait and see"

"I think people are still really cautious at the moment. It certainly hasn't been frantic, everyone is still getting used to the new setups."

While Zest had been doing takeaway during level 3, Phillips said it had been a "relief" to open it up for dining again.

Ross Herrick, operations manager at Dux Central in Christchurch, said he was pleased with the turnout on Friday, including many regulars who popped in to say hello. “People were definitely stoked to be able to come out and go to a bar, so there was a great vibe going,” he said.

Kevin Stent/Dominion-Post Police were out in force on Courtenay Place in Wellington on Friday evening, the first weekend of being back in Level 2.

According to Herrick they experienced no problems with diners not sticking to level 2 rules. “People were really good about keeping their social distance, washing and sanitising their hands through the evening."

For Blair Clement, head chef and co-owner of award-winning Taranaki restaurant Social Kitchen, it was great to be back in business.

"It's been really good. I was really missing working here and really missing cooking and the same with the team they were all really keen to get back into it and get stuck in.”

Social distancing hadn't been an issue, with clear guidelines in place for staff, and customers had been very cooperative and patient, Clement said.

"Last night was really busy. We can't be fully booked because of the old social distancing but in saying that, for a Friday night it was pretty decent all things considered.”

Kevin Stent/Stuff Toni Naylor (left) and Helena Page enjoy a first meal out at 1154 Pastaria, corner Cuba and Ghuznee Streets, Wellington.

For Saturday night they've got 80 people booked in which Clement says is about 40 short of normal and he expects it to continue. "Tonight's chokka, tomorrow night is looking quite steady for a Sunday and all next week we've got about 30 booked per night, and Friday and Saturday are already up around 70."

At Area 41, on Brougham St in New Plymouth, they'd had a busy Friday night being supported by locals.

"We did have bookings and it was quite busy, but we weren't able to take more bookings because of the social distancing and spaces in between the tables,” co-owner Pushkar Junnare said.

Junnare said they were going to be busy on Saturday as well but wasn't sure how things would pan out for the week ahead. “It's going to be a bit challenging, being in the CBD, there might be a slow down because of a lot of workplaces still working from home, so I don't think we'll be getting corporate customers.

Joe Johnson/The-Press People lined up to get into the Christchurch Casino on the first Friday evening under alert level 2.

Down on the water at Taranaki's Port area, Bach On Breakwater Restaurant and Cafe hadn't opened for dinner but had been busy serving people for lunch and brunch.

“We only do summer evenings but we opened on Thursday and it wasn't that busy, sales were half of what they were last year,” owner Rahul Radhakrishnan said.

“Friday was good, the weather was good, so we got quite a few people coming in."

Previously, Bach on Breakwater didn't take bookings of less than six people but with social distancing and contact tracing now in place it's taking bookings for groups of two and three as well.

Radhakrishnan said the staff were motivated, but they just wanted everything to get back to normal as soon as possible and start getting busier. “We'll feel more confident then."

A manager at The Arborist on Willis St in Wellington said business had been "steady".

“Foot traffic has decreased, but people that want to get out are getting out," he said.

The lunch crowds had been less bust than normal due to a lack of office workers, but dinner had been doing well.

Coene's Bar and eatery on Wellington's Oriental parade also said they had a “good night," but it was less busy than a normal Friday night.

At Sweet Mother's on Courtenay Place, the Saturday morning brunch crowd was near capacity.

“It's been pretty good so far, it feels like things are picking up,” a manager said.