PM Jacinda Ardern turned away from full cafe before being called back

Social distancing rules under Level 2 has limited the number of people that can get into cafes and restaurants.

For many people, that means having to wait outside for another patron to leave before they can get in for their favourite snack or caffeine fix - even if you're the Prime Minister.

Jacinda Ardern was spotted waiting outside Olive Cafe on Cuba St on Saturday morning.

Speaking to Stuff, a manager from the cafe said the Prime Minister had showed up without a booking, and waited outside with some other customers.

"It was just a couple minutes, she was all good," he said.

Tom Lee/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern headed out for a caffeine fix, like many other New Zealanders on Saturday morning. (File photo).

A spokesperson from the Prime Minister's Office said it was "something that any New Zealander may experience as cafes follow level 2 restrictions, including physical distancing and seating patrons".

A diner at the cafe said they and some friends had just been seated when they saw Ardern, fiance Clarke Gayford, some friends and a bodyguard arrived.

"But one of the workers had to awkwardly say it was full and there were no tables, and they left, and we were wondering if we should give them our table.

"Mercifully it seems a group was then clearing out and one of the staff chased them down and they were seated."