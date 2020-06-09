Bar hoppers lose it, start dancing, the second the country moves into Alert Level 1

It's party time. Punters at Wellington's Danger Danger bar on Courtenay Place welcome the start of alert level 1.

It may have been a Monday night, but for these Wellington bar hoppers, reaching Alert Level 1 was a good enough reason for a night on the tiles.

Punters at Wellington's Danger Danger pub on Courtenay Place celebrated the major milestone the best way they know how - shaking it on the dance floor.

Stuff has obtained security footage showing the moment the clock switched over to Tuesday, ushering in the start of near-normality for New Zealanders after weeks of Covid-19-related disruption.

SUPPLIED Bar hoppers at Wellington's Danger Danger bar on Courtenay Place celebrate no longer needing to abide by social distancing rules as the clock ticked over to Tuesday and the beginning of alert level 1.

Danger Danger owner Matt McLaughlin said the video showed that Kiwis were welcoming the loosening of restrictions with open arms.

Stuff Danger Danger's dancefloor filled up as the clock struck midnight, heralding the beginning of alert level 1.

"It's a great video of midnight hitting and everyone jumping off their chairs and jumping on the dance floor. It's quite hard case," McLaughlin said.

The Hospitality New Zealand branch president hoped the excellent turn out on Monday would mark the beginning of a resurgence for the hospitality sector which has been heavily impacted by Covid-19.

"People want to socialise. They've been cooped up for three months, and they want to get out and see their friends."