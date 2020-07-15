Taste of Home: The little Wellington restaurant with the big flavours

Tina Hu and Steve D'Souza of Taste of Home demonstrate how they make their signature hand-pulled noodles.

When Tina Hu and Steve D’Souza opened Taste of Home in Wellington three years ago, at the end of each day they could barely lift their arms.

That’s because their signature dish is hand-pulled noodles, a labour-intensive technique that involves stretching and slapping hunks of elastic dough into long, chewy ribbons.

In those early days, they were dealing with around 5kg of dough a day. But as word spread about their delicious noodles, the daily mound of dough grew to 20kg .

“We used to have to go home and put heat patches on our shoulders, our bodies were so sore,” says D’Souza.

Chef couple Steve D'Souza and Tina Hu opened Taste of Home in June 2017.

Steve D'Souza shows how they pull the dough into noodles.

Now, they have the aid of a commercial mixer to knead the 35kg of dough they go through each day, as their noodle dishes have built up a legion of loyal followers in the capital.

At lunchtime and dinnertime, the tiny restaurant on Vivian Street is crammed with hungry customers, either waiting for takeaways, or hunched over steaming bowls on one of the nine bar stools.

The modest eatery represents years of hard work from the chef couple, who have written on their Taste of Home Instagram bio: “We used to cook in fancy restaurants, now we cook what we fancy.”

Between them, they have some big-name kitchens on their CVs, such as Shed 5, the InterContinental and the Sofitel. They met while they were both working at Rydges in 2012.

It was Hu who first felt the urge to go in a different direction.

Yo po mian, or hot oil noodles, comes from the Xi'an region of China.

“As a chef, you always think maybe one day you’ll have your own restaurant. The plan was just to have something small for me to start with.”

She had a food truck at the Saturday night market on lower Cuba Street, selling skewers – a street food favourite in China. While working at the food truck, she was approached by a customer who was looking to sell their fish ‘n’ chip shop and wondered if she’d be interested.

“The shop was quite old – they hadn’t really done any renovations over the past 20 years,” she says.

“We’d walked past all the time, but never paid any attention to it. But we thought it was a good location and such a small shop, so we wouldn’t have to invest too much.”

They opened Taste of Home in June 2017.

Taste of Home is housed in a former fish 'n' chip shop on Vivian Street.

Hu is originally from China, while D’Souza is from India. After years of cooking in western restaurants, Taste of Home represented a return to more familiar flavours, incorporating spices from their home countries.

They started out with five dishes, mostly inspired by Chinese street food. Keeping it small turned out to be a wise decision – as Hu explains, in China, most vendors would only focus on one or two specialties.

“Even though we were just doing five things, it still took time.”

Gradually, they built up their menu to include rice dishes and “munchies” such as moreish fried tofu with sweet garlic and chilli sauce and Asian-style loaded fries topped with braised pork and Japanese mayo. The Yo Po Mian, or hot oil noodles which are a specialty from the Xi’an province of China, have been a hit from the start, but the Sichuan-style dan dan noodles are now rivalling them in popularity.

“China’s so big, every part has a different taste to it,” D’Souza says.

“We’re just trying to take the best of everything.”

Taste of Home is known for its spicy Sichuan flavours.

When they first opened, D’Souza was still working as the sous-chef at the Sofitel. He would help Hu with the prep from 9am until 1.30pm, before his shift started at 2pm. He would finish work at 11.30pm and return to Taste of Home, where the pair would stay until 3am, getting everything set up for the next day.

D’Souza juggled both jobs for two months, before deciding to commit to Taste of Home full-time. As first-time business owners, they soon realised every minute was valuable.

“We used to try and buy everything on special – so we’d waste a lot of time going out and buying stuff,” he says.

“Once we started getting busy, we realised we should spend more time cooking rather than doing everything else. So then we started getting deliveries from suppliers.”

Although they now have a kitchen hand and two front of house staff taking orders, it’s still just Hu and D’Souza running the show. They prefer it that way, as they’ve come to know exactly how their regulars like things to taste.

But it also means if either of them is sick, they can’t open the restaurant. They’ve also found the long weeks – more than 80 hours, with only Sundays off – have started to take their toll.

“One day we were like, ‘how much longer can we work like this?’ Because [now] we’re still young and we have the energy, but the back pain or joint pain will get worse as we get older,” Hu says.

Tina Hu and Steve D'Souza have decided to give themselves an extra day off.

The alert level 4 lockdown presented a rare opportunity to give themselves a break from the noodle life.

Instead of scrambling to figure out how to offer a food delivery or contactless pick-up service under level 3 – which would have been almost impossible in a shop of their size with the social distancing rules – they decided to wait until level 2 to reopen.

“We were just enjoying the time staying home,” Hu says.

Business was slow to pick up when they first reopened, with the students still gone and many of the surrounding office workers working from home. But they were covered by the wage subsidy – and they realised their small size gave them more options.

“That’s one good thing about being the owners and chefs – we can adapt easily because we know what’s happening everyday,” D’Souza explains.

“It’s not a big place and it’s easy to change around things.”

One change they’ve decided to make in recent weeks is to close on Mondays, as well as Sundays. They’ve run the numbers and can manage the business with an extra day off – but they’ve also learned the value of having time to rest.

“The main reason is so we can keep doing this for a long time,” D’Souza says.

“If we did six days for another year or so, one of us could get really ill, and then what? There’s no income at all. So we’d rather be smart and work a bit less rather than burn ourselves out.”

Their dream is to eventually move into a bigger space – one which would allow more people to dine-in and enjoy their food fresh. But they recognise a bigger space would demand even more effort and energy, so they’re waiting until the time feels right.

“There’s no need to rush anything,” Hu says.

“That’s also one of the reasons we decided to take one more day off – maybe we can get some energy back to prepare for the next chapter.”