Competition goes in search of the best cheese toastie

Waikato chefs have their say on the classic comfort food for this year's Meyer Cheese Melt Challenge 2020.

Would you pay $40 for a cheese toastie?

You might do if it came with a lobster tail sat between a golden Volare brioche, buffalo mozzarella, crayfish oil and crispy Vandy bacon crumbs.

The dish is just one of many over 30 Waikato's chefs have let their creative minds run wild for during this year's Meyer Cheese Melt Challenge.

The competition, which sees a reimagining of the classic cheese toastie, is back for its second year and the entries are crazier than ever.

READ MORE:

* Kāpiti, Waikato, Martinborough cheesemakers named best in New Zealand 2020

* Emergency food, mental wellbeing the focus of council's first Covid-19 funding round

* Worboys retains Manawatū mayoralty



MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Camarosa's Croque Lobster. Lobster tail in golden toasted Volare brioche, melting Clevedon buffalo mozzarella and a Meyer garlic and chive Gouda mornay, poached egg, crayfish oil, crispy Vandy bacon crumbs and spicy kimchee

There's black pudding smothered between charcoal bread, smoked cheese stuffed in fry bread, Manuka roasted kahawai, mac n cheese encased in waffles and macerated figs with spiced candied walnuts.

Hungry yet?

Camarosa’s Croque Lobster is the most expensive toastie in this year’s Melt Challenge, ringing in at $40.

Head chef Andy Clarke said that’s the nature of lobster.

SUPPLIED Most Wanted Cheese Cafe in Morrinsville makes the Colonial's Choice, $12.90. Mixing the Irish potato, Dutch cheeses, bacon and German sauerkraut with other key ingredients, to get our most delicious toastie yet

“I wanted to do something a bit different… I wanted to put it on the menu at a price that sells,” he said.

Stuff paid a visit to Camarosa earlier this week to give it a try and it was delicious.

The strong flavours and creamy sauces jelled well together, but I would do without two thick slices' of brioche, especially if you’re trying to watch the carbs.

SUPPLIED Nothing screams Aotearoa like Thyme Square's Smokey the Fried Buffalo. The $18 dish is a Duo cheese filled "Fry Bread" made from Traditional Maori dough, stuffed full of " Smoked Meyer & Clevedon Buffalo Cheese", deep fried and finished on the char grill.

An online cafe and catering business called The Little Lunch Company is also up for the challenge.

Head chef Lorna Haddon spent weeks trialling Mexican food so the Jalapeño and Sweetcorn Popper was a perfect choice.

“I considered a tuna toastie and it was really good, but I couldn’t shake the Jalapeño popper idea.”

SUPPLIED The Refinery - The Bohemian $19 Volare Fig and Walnut bread with macerated figs, spiced candied walnuts, Clevedon thyme marinated curd and mozzarella, prosciutto, fig syrup and edible flower garnish.

The double salted buttered bread, loaded cheese and Te Kowhai Summer glow honey butter “sets it right off”, Haddon said.

Waikato Food Inc Chairman, Sam Immers, said “the Melt Challenge is designed to get chefs into creating a dish that was normally classed as a normal everyday toastie and letting chefs run their creativity.

“It’s a great way for people to be engaged with our local food community, support those businesses by buying a toastie, having a vote and maybe even doing your own toastie trail.”

SUPPLIED The $26 Black Beauty at Punnet Eatery uses rich black pudding, dry cured bacon, Clevedon buffalo curd, black truffle and Meyer goat gouda between a specially crafted Volare active charcoal bread.

The public is encouraged to indulge in other creations and vote for their favourite by July 26.

“The public can vote for as many cafe’s as they like, one vote per cafe. The public votes go through to a series of judges and run through the count of the votes,” Immers said.

The date of the Waikato Hospitality awards where the winner will be announced is yet to be confirmed.

The Verandah Cafe took out the inaugural challenge in 2019 with their ‘Up to no Gouda’ toastie and MamaMia and Mr Pickles were finalists.