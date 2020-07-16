Missing the taste of home: Indian mum's journey from student to teacher

Sheila's Indian Kitchen grew from humble beginnings, and now Anu Gupta runs classes almost daily, from a purpose-built kitchen in her Brooklyn home.

In a purpose-built kitchen in Brooklyn overlooking the city, Anu Gupta runs Sheila’s Indian Kitchen, near-daily cooking classes for Wellingtonians and visitors alike.

When she moved to New Zealand twenty years ago, Anu missed home cooking, and called her mum in India for recipes and advice.

She grew up in a big family in the Indian city of Agra. “We had a lot of big functions and parties, so I knew all that food but I didn't know how to make it.”

When she began taking plates of Indian food to potlucks and school fundraisers, other parents were impressed.

Kate Green/Stuff All ingredients are easily found in Wellington, and after the class Anu Gupta emails pictures, recipes and tips for the food that was made, and advice on where to buy ingredients.

She had considered cooking Kiwi dishes, but not for long. “I said no, I should do something Indian, and I noticed people loved Indian food.”

“If I take samosas, it’s the first thing finished.”

Named after her mum, Sheila’s Indian Kitchen was born when other parents at her children’s school began asking for tips.

“People were asking for the recipe, finding it hard to find the ingredients.”

Supplied Sheila's Indian Kitchen overlooks the city from Brooklyn.

The business had come a long way since the first class in 2012.

Anu would pack up her spice box and her pots and pans, and head down to the Brooklyn Community Centre to teach in the evenings.

Clients were found by dropping pamphlets in mailboxes, and by word of mouth. For the first class, “just three people came”.

Now, classes are held almost daily, in a renovated wing of the family home, now a modern, spacious kitchen, with a deck and sweeping views over Wellington from the top of Brooklyn.

Supplied Sheila's Indian Kitchen also holds masterclasses on how to make the perfect samosas.

The food is restaurant-style, central Indian cuisine. “Not something you’d eat every day,” she said, motioning to the rich ingredients and full fat, organic milk.

The menu changes daily, offering everything from restaurant-style curry, to tamarind dates chutney, to masala chai, to paneer from scratch.

She also holds master classes, where people can learn the best technique for making dosa, samosa, and roti.

Kate Green/Stuff People are always "so excited" when Anu opens her spice box, she says.

All the ingredients are easily found in Wellington, and after the class she emails pictures, recipes and tips, and advice on where to buy ingredients.

“When I open my spice box, people just love it, it’s so colourful.”

The tradition of passing on recipes is still alive. Now her daughter lives in Auckland, she often called Anu for advice.

“Often they don’t listen, they say everything is on the internet nowadays. But the basics, I've taught them – it is up to them now.”