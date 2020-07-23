Judging starts to find NZ's best wines for under $25

For the first time in 18 years, judging for the New World Wine Awards has left Wellington.

A decision to split judging across sub-regions was made during the country’s Covid-19, and judging for the biggest category – Marlborough and Nelson wines – took place in Blenheim on Wednesday and Thursday.

New World Wine Awards chair of judges Jim Harré said early tastings suggested 2020 had been a stand-out vintage.

“While we’ve had significant challenges to do with Covid and all the rest of it, the quality of grapes that came through, sort of ironically, were absolutely brilliant,” Harré said.

READ MORE:

* Forrest Wines scoops top awards at Marlborough Wine Show

* Sarah Jessica Parker's Kiwi sauvignon blanc wins gold

* Wine stickers are worth it when they come from a proper competition - wine judge



Wines that received a silver medal or above in the regions would be tasted again by a different panel in Auckland, he said.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF More than 700 different wines will be judged across the country.

“That’s really just making sure there is consistency across the board of wines. They’ll be slightly different, because they come from different areas, but the quality level will be the same, and then we will determine which are the trophy wines that come out of that.”

More than 700 wines would be judged across the country, with local judges at each region. The biggest category was sauvignon blanc, with 189 entered, followed by pinot noir, with 138 wines entered.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Kyle Thompson tastes a rosé during judging on Wednesday.

While Covid-19 presented its challenges, the number of entries had stacked up to previous years.

“This year, we assumed we would have fewer wines than usual,” Harré said.

“One of the reasons we went for hubs was so that it was easy to get the wines to the various judges.

“We’ve got not far off what we usually have, which to me reinforces that amazing support that we get from the wine industry for this competition.”

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF There were 114 rosé wines entered this year.

By the time the top wines were awarded, they would have been tasted more than 30 times, Harré said.

“Our view is to make sure we are picking the best wines,” he said.

“My goal here is to make sure the integrity of the competition is not breached and that the judges are in a space where they are selecting the best wines.

RNZ The Chief Executive of New Zealand Wine Growers Phillip Gregan says grapes will have to stay on the vines while the safety of vineyard workers can be assured.

“There’s so many restaurants that aren’t trading to the same degree at the moment so this gives people the confidence to go to the supermarket and buy a wine that they can have with family or friends, knowing they’re buying a good wine.”

Wines entered retail for $25 or less. Results will be announced around late September.