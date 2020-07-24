What to cook when zucchinis are too expensive

I can count on one hand the vegetables I actually enjoy eating.

When it comes to greens, I have the palate of a five-year-old. I’d still take the dinosaur-shaped chicken nugget over the trendy daikon radish, every time.

So the other day, when I went to pick up a zucchini – one of the few veges I don’t despise – for my weekly stirfry, I barely glanced at the price. Picky buggers can’t be beggars, or something like that.

123RF You’ll be in for a nasty surprise at the checkout, with zucchini prices reaching a record high.

Until I went through the self-checkout, and realised my lone zucchini cost an outrageous $7. I could get, like, four chunky KitKats for that price. I asked the checkout lady to remove the zucchini, and stocked up on chocolate. My stirfry that night was 100 per cent vege-free.

READ MORE:

* Don't whinge about the price of zucchini, learn to cook, says top chef Ganesh Raj

* Would you pay $39 a kilo for zucchini?

* Zucchini prices hit record $21 a kilo



I know I shouldn’t live my life like this. But what’s a vegetable-hater to do when their favourite green costs a whopping $38.99 a kilo?

I’ve done the research into cheap winter veges, and dipped into Stuff’s recipe archives for inspiration. Here’s what I’ll be giving a go.

CARROTS

They’re a similar shape to zucchinis. They also bring the crunch factor. And at $2.50 a kilo, you won’t be burning a tubular shaped hole in your wallet. For a yummy side dish, try whole roasted carrots with garlic, thyme and golden syrup.

William Meppem Whole roasted carrots with garlic, thyme and golden syrup.

Or if you like zucchini fritters, how good does this sound? Carrot & onion fritters with yoghurt & mint dip. Fritter fans should also check out this recipe for carrot, kūmara & ginger fritters.

PARSNIPS

If you want an upgrade from the humble carrot, parsnips are slightly pricier at $7 a kilo, but still much more doable than the green gold that is the zucchini. I’m liking the Iook of Lucy Corry’s crunchy parsnip chips– to be fair, if the word “chip” is involved, I’m usually onboard.

Believe it or not, much like zucchinis, you can also use parsnips in cake – like this spiced parsnip cake with vanilla mascarpone icing. I do love it when I don't even realise I’m eating vegetables.

MANJA WACHSMUTH/NZ HOUSE & GARDEN Who would have thought a cake made from parsnip could look and taste so good?

BROCCOLI

If it’s a green you’re craving, you’ll get a lot more mileage out of a $3 head of broccoli than you will a single zucchini. Here’s the recipe for Burger Burger’s famous charred broccoli.

For a more substantial meal, here’s a 20-minute broccoli and bacon risotto with just a handful ingredients. Entertaining a crowd? Nadia Lim’s broccoli and blue cheese pizza sounds surprisingly delicious.

CAULIFLOWER

Cauliflower devotees know there is nothing like the comfort of a simple cauli cheese – and at $4 for a big head, you can justify spending the remaining cash you would have spent on the zucchinis on cheese. That’s how opportunity cost works, right? I have no idea. For a more hearty meal, try Nicola Galloway’s pasta bake with creamy cauliflower sauce.

Nicola Galloway Pasta bake with creamy cauliflower sauce.

Don’t like cheese? Here’s an easy recipe for roast cauliflower with tahini yoghurt dressing.

BRUSSELS SPROUTS

I resisted putting these much-maligned orbs on the list, I really did, but at $9.99 a kilo they’re a pretty good deal and every celebrity chef worth their gourmet rock salt has been imploring us to give them a chance. This recipe sounds yum – brussels sprouts, ricotta & brown butter pasta.

Or you could just, you know, add bacon. Here’s Martin Bosley’s recipe for brussels sprouts with bacon, chestnuts and onion.