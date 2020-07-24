Australia's controversial Coon cheese renamed

The historic brand is officially changing its name.

Australian cheese brand Coon is changing its name, calling it a step towards eliminating racism.

Parent company Saputo Dairy Australia announced on Friday the brand, named for American cheesemaker Edward William Coon, was being dropped and would be replaced.

“After thorough consideration, Saputo has decided to retire the COON brand name,” a statement from the company read.

“We are working to develop a new brand name that will honour the brand-affinity felt by our valued consumers while aligning with current attitudes and perspectives.”

The company said it worked to treat people with respect and without discrimination, and launched a review after concerns were raised.

Australian comedian Josh Thomas brought up the issue on social media in June.

"Hey Australia - are we still chill with this?'' he wrote alongside a photo of the product.

While the cheese is named after the famed American, the word also has racist and discriminatory connotations.

”We believe we all share in the responsibility to eliminate racism in all its forms and we feel this is an important step we must take to uphold this commitment,” the company wrote.

Production of the Coon brand started in Australia in 1935, but stopped in 1942 due to World War II. It resumed in 1948.

The cheese was reportedly made in a red waxed cloth known as ''Red Coon''.