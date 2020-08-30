Wine exports continue to rise despite Covid pandemic

The latest data from New Zealand winegrowers shows wine exports have risen six per cent, reaching a record $1.92 billion.

New Zealand wine exports have continued to rise amid the coronavirus pandemic with an increase in home drinking and online sales boosting demand.

The latest data from New Zealand Winegrowers shows wine exports reached a record $1.92 billion for the year ended June 30, a six per cent increase on 2019.

The United States and Britain continued to be the top export markets.

Pernod Ricard Winemakers strategy and innovation director David Marchadour said the company had seen observed “rapid changes” in consumer behaviour.

He said increased home consumption and a “resurgence” in home cooking had helped keep the market strong.

“The impact of Covid-19 varied significantly between our export markets depending on their local governments' response to the health crisis,” Marchadour said.

He said some of their countries such as India and Thailand were subject to temporary alcohol sale bans.

“On the other hand, we noticed a sales boost in our key European markets fuelled by increased home consumption,” he said.

He said they also saw an increase in online sales.

Kono Wines export sales manager Dan Taylor said the global situation with Covid-19 was still changing and unpredictable, but the company had started to see some export trends.

Taylor said export markets in places such as the United States had remained strong as their wine brands, Tohu and Konu, were established and available online and in retail.

“However, in markets like Vietnam and Singapore where our wine has been sold primarily through restaurants and hotels, sales have been slower as the hospitality industry itself has slowed down,” Taylor said.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Marlborough harvested 77.7 per cent of New Zealand’s grapes in the 2020 harvest.

“We’ve been working with our partners in these markets to look at different sales models, with some partners setting up new direct to consumer sales channels.”

Taylor said global trade had remained active, despite the pandemic.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF A total of 457,000 tonnes of grapes were harvested across New Zealand this year.

The company had recently finalised a new partnership to import, distribute and promote Tohu and Kono Wines in Britain.

It had also gained new listings with liquor boards that control alcohol distribution and sales in Canada, an emerging market for Kono Wines.

Yealands Wine Group chief executive Tiffani Graydon said the first few weeks of lockdown had its challenges.

Supplied/Yealands Wine Group Yealands Wine Group chief executive Tiffani Graydon thought New Zealand’s wine industry was well positioned to navigate the Covid-19 pandemic because of its reputation.

“People’s habits changed quite drastically,” Graydon said.

“What we actually found outside that initial four to six weeks was we secured a lot of new business opportunities.

“Which I have to admit took me a little by surprise, given the world was sort of changing and evolving quite fast.”

Graydon thought New Zealand wine was well positioned to navigate the market, because of its reputation and affordable price range.

New Zealand Winegrowers board chair John Clarke said wineries had responded “dynamically” to the marketplace challenges ofCovid-19.

“For some this has meant an increased focus on direct to consumer sales and online marketing, while larger wineries, whose focus is on big retail channels, have seen sales increase,” Clarke said.

BROOK SABIN A Waiheke Island company is so keen for customers, it'll pay your $42 return ticket to get there.

New Zealand’s 2020 vintage was undertaken primarily through New Zealand’s level four lockdown, the most crucial time of harvest.

Despite the challenges, the industry had an “incredible" harvest.

The Marlborough grape harvest this year pulled in 343,036 tonnes, nearly 40,000 tonnes more than last year. A total of 457,000 tonnes of grapes were harvested across New Zealand.

Entries for the 2020 Marlborough Wine Show, featuring wines from this year’s vintage, opened today and close on September 18.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Marlborough Wine Show competition director Marcus Pickens said the show would be a perfect way to celebrate one of the most trying vintages to date.

Marlborough Wine Show competition director Marcus Pickens said 2020 had not been an easy year for the industry and the show was a perfect opportunity to celebrate “coming through” one of the most trying vintages to date.

“We are proud of how the industry reacted to the Covid-19 pandemic, and we are keen to celebrate the wines that resulted from that period.”

Judging will take place on October 14. For more information visit www.marlboroughwineshow.co.nz.