A red reigns supreme at the 2020 Marlborough Wine Show

The Saint Clair family with their awards at the Marlborough Wine Show on Friday.

A pinot noir that “dances on the palate” has taken out champion wine at the Marlborough Wine Show, while the founders of Saint Clair have this year been recognised with a lifetime achievement award.

Chief judge Ben Glover described the Leefield Station Pinot Noir 2019 as the undisputed winner, an “exceptional wine full of bright fruits, really vibrant palate, and lovely length”.

More than 600 wines were entered into the Marlborough Wine Show, and were judged earlier this month by an independent panel of 17 judges.

Supplied/Wine Marlborough Judged in early October, the winners of the Marlborough Wine Show have been announced at a celebration lunch on Friday.

Forty-nine gold medals were awarded, with 12 of those going to pinot noirs from 2019 and nine to sauvignon blancs from the 2020 vintage.

But it was Saint Clair team that cleaned up outside the champion wine, taking out the Pinot Gris Trophy with Saint Clair Godfrey’s Creek Reserve Pinot Gris 2018 and the Champion Other White Varietal Trophy with their Saint Clair Pioneer Block 5 Bull Block Grüner Veltliner 2020.

Jim Tannock Neal and Judy Ibbotson pictured in 2002, celebrating the doubling of New Zealand's wine exports to Spain.

The company’s Wairau Reserve Sauvignon Blanc 2020 was awarded The Coterie Wine of Provenance, which recognises the best single vineyard current release wine from any class.

The Marlborough Museum Legacy Award for wines with pedigree, was awarded to Saint Clair Omaka Reserve Chardonnay for three wines produced over the last 10 years, (2007, 2013 and 2016).

On top of that, at the Celebration Lunch on Friday, Saint Clair founders Neal and Judy Ibbotson were awarded the Wine Marlborough Lifetime Achievement award for their services to the Marlborough wine industry.

Scott Hammond Judy and Neal Ibbotson pictured at a business awards in 2009.

Glover said at the conclusion of judging, the gold medal pinots were some of the "very best” to come out of Marlborough.

“All very stylish and diverse, showing the true character of Marlborough and its sub-regions," Glover said.

“They had a lovely nuance and subtlety, and are quite refined.”

Supplied/Wine Marlborough The Marlborough Wine Show judging panel.

The sauvignon blancs from the 2020 vintage were “exceptional” too, Glover said.

“And are a credit to the winemakers and vineyard managers that had to work through some tough circumstances, given the Covid-19 lockdown.”

Marlborough Wine Show trophy winners:

Champion Wine: Leefield Station Pinot Noir 2019

Wine of Provenance: Saint Clair Wairau Reserve Sauvignon Blanc 2020

Marlborough Museum Legacy Award: Saint Clair Omaka Reserve Chardonnay 2007, Saint Clair Omaka Reserve Chardonnay 2013, Saint Clair Omaka Reserve Chardonnay 2016

Champion Sparkling Wine: Mumm Marlborough Brut Prestige

New Zealand Champion Gewürztraminer: Johanneshof Cellars Marlborough Gewüztraminer 2019

Champion Riesling: Villa Maria Private Bin Marlborough Riesling 2020

Champion Other White Varietal: Saint Clair Pioneer Block 5 Bull Block Grüner Veltliner 2020

Champion Pinot Gris: Saint Clair Godfrey’s Creek Reserve Pinot Gris 2018

Champion Sauvignon Blanc: Dashwood Sauvignon Blanc 2020

Champion Sauvignon Banc 2019 & Older: Stoneleigh Rapaura Series Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2019

Champion Rosé: Mount Riley ‘The Bonnie’ Pinot Rosé 2020

Champion Pinot Noir 2019: Leefield Station Pinot Noir 2019

Champion Pinot Noir 2018 & older: The Wrekin Needle’s Eye Pinot Noir 2015

Champion Other Red Varietal: Mount Riley Marlborough Syrah 2019

Champion Sweet Wine: Villa Maria Reserve Marlborough Noble Riesling Botrytis Selection 2018

Champion Chardonnay 2019: Stoneleigh Latitude Chardonnay 2019

Champion Chardonnay 2018 & Older: Villa Maria Single Vineyard Taylors Pass Chardonnay Marlborough 2018